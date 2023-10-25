Salesforce Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CRM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $198.38, changing hands as low as $195.43 per share. Salesforce Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRM's low point in its 52 week range is $126.34 per share, with $238.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.93. The CRM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.