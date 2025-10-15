Salesforce Bets on Agentforce 360: Will it Spark the Next Growth Leg?

Salesforce ( CRM ) recently launched its Agentforce 360 platform. The Agentforce 360 platform aims to connect humans and AI agents in one unified system. This launch marks the start of Salesforce's next phase of AI strategy, where the goal is to improve how work gets done across sales, service, marketing, and IT. This launch builds on Salesforce’s earlier Agentforce releases and combines core products like Data Cloud, Customer 360, and Slack into a single AI-driven platform.

Agentforce 360 already has a strong base to grow from. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, management noted a rise of 60% in customers that are moving from pilot projects to full production. Large enterprises like FedEx are using Agentforce to improve customer operations, Reddit has seen faster support resolution, and Under Armour is applying AI to boost sales engagement. These early customer success stories highlight the growing adoption of Agentforce by companies to automate support and sales tasks.

These factors demonstrate how Agentforce is starting to make an impact. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, annual recurring revenues from AI and Data Cloud reached $1.2 billion, up 120% from last year. Additionally, Salesforce introduced a new pricing model called flex credits, which provides its users with flexible payment options. This is already making up about 80% of Agentforce bookings. Moreover, this model has the potential to scale recurring revenues over time and aid Salesforce’s top-line growth.

If adoption sustains pace, this could be the start of Salesforce’s next major growth cycle. Moreover, these factors can help Salesforce to drive strong growth and turn early adoption into steady, long-term gains. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.8% and 9.0%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against Salesforce

Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and ServiceNow, Inc. ( NOW ) are also pushing AI automation in the enterprise market.

Microsoft has integrated strong AI features into its Dynamics 365 platform through its Copilot tools, simplifying tasks, such as writing emails, creating reports and summarizing meetings for users. Since many companies already use Microsoft products, integrating Copilot into their existing workflows is simple and cost-effective.

ServiceNow’s Now Assist platform uses AI to automate IT service management, customer support and human resource management tasks. ServiceNow has been rolling out industry-specific AI tools, similar to what Salesforce is doing with Agentforce.

Salesforce’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Salesforce have plunged 28.1% year to date against the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s growth of 20.6%.

Salesforce YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CRM trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, significantly below the industry’s average of 33.22.

Salesforce Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 11.3% and 11.5%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 have been revised upward in the past 30 days, while the estimates for fiscal 2027 have been revised downward over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Salesforce currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

