Salesforce beats quarterly revenue expectations

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software as remote work stretches further into 2021.

Revenue in the quarter ended Jan. 31 rose to $5.82 billion from $4.85 billio, a year earlier. Analysts on average expected revenue to be $5.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

