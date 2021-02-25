US Markets
Salesforce beats quarterly revenue expectations

Salesforce.com Inc reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software as remote work stretches further into 2021.

Revenue in the quarter ended Jan. 31 rose to $5.82 billion from $4.85 billio, a year earlier. Analysts on average expected revenue to be $5.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

