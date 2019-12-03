US Markets

Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates

Neha Malara
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday as more companies opted for its business software.

Total revenue rose 33% to $4.51 billion, above analysts' estimates of $4.45 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company, however, reported a net loss of $109 million, or 12 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a profit of $105 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

