Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on strong demand for its cloud-based software as more companies started to digitalize their operations.

The company's revenue rose 27% to $6.86 in the quarter ended Oct. 31, beating analysts' estimate of $6.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

