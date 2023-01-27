Salesforce appoints former Carnival CEO to board

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc CRM.N said on Friday it has appointed Carnival Corp CCL.N Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald to its board.

The cloud-based software firm has also appointed Mastercard MA.N Chief Financial Officer Sachin Mehra and the chief executive officer of hedge fund ValueAct Capital Mason Morfit to its board.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

