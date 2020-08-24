Salesforce, Amgen, Honeywell to join Dow Jones Industrial

By Noel Randewich

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Salesforce.com CRM.N, Amgen AMGN.O and Honeywell International HON.N each surged over 3% in extended trade on Monday after it was announced they would join the Dow Jones Industrial Average as of Aug. 31.

Exxon Mobil XOM.N, Pfizer PFE.N and Raytheon Technologies RTX.N, which S&P Dow Jones Indices said would leave the 30-component Dow as part of the changes, each fell more than 1%.

S&P Dow Jones Indices, which manages the Dow, said the shakeup was a result of Apple's AAPL.O four-for-one stock split, which will take effect the same day.

The drop in Apple's stock price resulting from its split will reduce its weight within the Dow, along with the overall weight of the technology sector in the Dow. The index is weighted based on the share prices of its components, not on each company's overall market value. Adding cloud computing heavyweight Salesforce.com reduces the decline of tech's weighting in the Dow.

