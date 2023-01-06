Salesforce aims to cut costs by $3 bln to $5 bln - Fortune

Adds details on real estate, background on layoffs, offices

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc CRM.N is looking to cut costs by $3 billion to $5 billion, Chief Executive Marc Benioff told company insiders this week after announcing layoffs, Fortune reported citing an audio recording of a meeting.

Salesforce said on Wednesday that it plans to cut jobs by 10% and close some offices, after rapid pandemic hiring left it with a bloated workforce amid an economic slowdown.

Salesforce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

