Salesforce aims to cut costs by $3 bln to $5 bln - Fortune

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

January 06, 2023 — 06:18 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc CRM.N is looking to cut costs by $3 billion to $5 billion, Chief Executive Marc Benioff told company insiders this week after announcing layoffs, Fortune reported citing an audio recording of a meeting.

