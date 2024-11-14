News & Insights

Salesforce AI CEO Clara Shih leaves company, says JMP Securities

November 14, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Clara Shih, the CEO of Salesforce (CRM) AI, has departed after nearly four years at the company, JMP Securities tells investors in a research note. Two industry sources tell the firm that Shih departed, included one who commented that Salesforce employees had told them that she was no longer on Slack, and a Salesforce Investor Relations representative confirmed the departure saying, “Clara has left Salesforce to pursue an external opportunity,” adding that Adam Evans is now the EVP and GM of AI at Salesforce. The firm, which made no change to its Outperform rating or $342 price target continues to like Salesforce for long-term capital appreciation.

