Salesforce affirms FY25 Subscription & Support revenue growth view of 10% in CC

Raises FY25 non-GAAP Operating Margin guidance to 32.9% from 32.8% and FY25 Operating Cash Flow growth guidance to 24%-26% from 23%-25%
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CRM:
- Salesforce reports Q3 EPS $2.41, consensus $2.45
- Salesforce sees Q4 revenue $9.9B-$10.1B, consensus $10.05B
- Salesforce reports Q3 cRPO $26.4B, up 10% from last year
- Salesforce narrows FY25 revenue view to $37.8B-$38.0B from $37.7B-$38.0B
- Notable companies reporting after market close
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.