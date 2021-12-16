Salesforce: Valuation May Be a Little Stretched

Salesforce (CRM) develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. Although the company is growing, we remain neutral on the stock because we believe the valuation might be a little too stretched. (See Analysts' Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Competitive Advantage

There are a couple of ways to quantify a company's competitive advantage using only its income statement. The first method involves calculating the earnings power value (EPV).

Earnings power value is measured as adjusted EBIT after tax, divided by the weighted average cost of capital, and reproduction value can be measured using total asset value. If earnings power value is higher than reproduction value, then a company is considered to have a competitive advantage.

The calculation is as follows:

EPV = EPV adjusted earnings / WACC

$61.4 billion = $4.3 billion / 0.07

It is important to note that EPV adjusted earnings are adjusted for a no-growth environment. Essentially, it's an estimate of profitability if the company chose to stop reinvesting in growth.

Since Salesforce has a total asset value of $87.44 billion, we can say that it does not have a competitive advantage. In other words, assuming no growth for Salesforce, it would require $87.44 billion of assets to generate $58.7 billion in value over time.

The second method of determining a competitive advantage is by looking at a company's gross margins because it represents the premium that consumers are willing to pay over the cost of a product or service.

An expanding gross margin indicates that a sustainable competitive advantage is present. If an existing company has no edge, then new entrants would gradually take away market share, leading to decreasing gross margins as pricing wars ensue to remain competitive.

Salesforce's gross margins have basically remained flat in the past five years. However, these levels are lower than its gross margin in 2012 (78.4%). The company saw a steady decline from 2012 to 2017. As a result, its gross margins indicate that a competitive advantage is not present in this regard either.

Profitability

Most investors appear to be obsessed with earnings. This is especially true for institutional investors who tend to overreact to the slightest earnings miss. However, these paper profits have the potential to be very misleading, which is why we prefer to focus on free cash flow.

In the last 12 months, Salesforce has recorded $5.49 billion in free cash flow, making it very profitable by our definition. More importantly, its free cash flow has been trending up in recent years. To us, this means that the company's free cash flows are reasonably predictable.

Risks

Image created by the author

To measure Salesforce's risk, we will first check if financial leverage is an issue. We do this by comparing its debt-to-free cash flow. Currently, this number stands at 1.9. In addition, when looking at historical trends, we can see that the debt-to-free cash flow ratio has been trending up.

Image created by the author

Overall, we don't believe that debt is currently a material risk for the company because its interest coverage ratio is 22.1 (calculated as free cash flow divided by interest expense).

However, there are other risks associated with Salesforce. According to Tipranks' Risk Analysis, the company has disclosed 38 risks in its most recent earnings report. The highest amount of risk came from the finance and corporate category.

The total number of risks has remained relatively flat over time, as shown in the picture below.

Valuation

To value Salesforce, we will use the H-Model, which is similar to a three-stage DCF model. The H-Model assumes that growth will decelerate linearly over a specified period of time. We believe this is a reasonable assumption as companies gradually slow down as they mature.

The formula is as follows:

Stock Value = (CF(1+tg))/(r-tg) + (CFH(hg-tg))/(r-tg)

Where:

CF = cash flow per share

tg = terminal growth rate

hg = high growth rate

r = discount rate

H = half-life of the forecast period

For Salesforce, we used the following assumptions:

CF = $5 per share (analysts' FCF estimate for the Fiscal Year ending soon)

tg = 1.82% (set as the 30-year U.S. Treasury yield)

hg = 23.2% (analysts' growth estimate for next year)

r = 6.23%

H = five years (we are assuming it will take 10 years to reach terminal growth)

As a result, we estimate that the fair value of Salesforce is approximately $236.33 under current market conditions and analysts' expectations.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Salesforce has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 27 Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Salesforce price target of $338.57 implies 32.7% upside potential.

Conclusion

Salesforce is a very profitable company with growing free cash flow. However, it doesn't have a quantifiable competitive advantage like some other companies do. In addition, we have calculated that the company's intrinsic value is lower than its current price, which leads us to believe that analysts may be a little too optimistic with their price targets.

As a result, we are neutral on the stock because it is still a growing company but believe there are better opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, StockBros did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

