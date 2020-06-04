ZoomInfo Technologies, which provides a data platform for sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, raised $935 million by offering 44.5 million shares at $21, above the upwardly revised range of $19 to $20. The company originally planned to offer 44.5 million shares at $16 to $18 before revising its terms earlier this week. Cornerstone investors BlackRock, Dragoneer, and Fidelity indicated on $300 million of the IPO. At pricing, ZoomInfo commands a fully diluted market cap of $8.3 billion.



ZoomInfo Technologies plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ZI. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Sales platform ZoomInfo prices IPO at $21, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.