Sales of XPeng's Sleek Sedans Surged Again in November

Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) said that its deliveries more than tripled in November from a year ago, as demand for its sleek P7 sedan continues to be strong.

XPeng delivered a total of 4,224 vehicles in November, up from 3,040 in October and an increase of 342% from November 2019. That latest November total included 2,732 deliveries of the P7, the sedan it began building at its own factory in Zhaoqing in late June.

Five months after it went into production, the P7 has the look of a hit product, with 11,371 shipped through November. XPeng is already moving to capitalize on the stylish electric sedan's popularity. At the Auto Guangzhou 2020 auto show last month, Xpeng showed a new limited-edition version of the P7, called the P7 Wing, with Lamborghini-like doors that open vertically.

XPeng is moving quickly to capitalize on the popularity of its stylish electric P7 sedan. Coming soon: the limited-edition P7 Wing, with Lamborghini-inspired doors. Image source: XPeng.

Also at the Guangzhou show, XPeng announced that its 2021 production models will incorporate lidar sensors, a first for a mass-market automaker. The sensors are part of a new hardware architecture that XPeng says will support a hands-free assisted-driving system that will work in city settings -- and, eventually, will allow fully autonomous driving.

In addition to its flagship P7, XPeng also offers a small electric SUV called the G3 that is built under contract by a government-owned automaker, FAW Haima, in Zhengzhou.

10 stocks we like better than XPeng Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and XPeng Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.