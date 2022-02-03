US Markets
Sales of Nintendo Switch top 100 mln, surpassing Wii's lifetime figure

Sam Nussey Reuters
Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd sold 18.95 million Switch units in the nine months to the end of December, the company said on Thursday, taking total sales past 100 million units and exceeding lifetime sales of the Wii console.

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T sold 18.95 million Switch units in the nine months to the end of December, the company said on Thursday, taking total sales past 100 million units and exceeding lifetime sales of the Wii console.

Although the figure undershot the 24.1 million units sold in the corresponding period a year earlier, the milestone highlights the continuing demand for the ageing device.

Nintendo cut its full-year Switch hardware sales forecast to 23 million units from 24 million previously.

The Kyoto-based games maker and peers Sony Group 6758.T and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O are grappling with chip shortages that have hit hardware supply.

On Wednesday, Sony cut its full-year forecast for sales of the PlayStation 5 to 11.5 million units from 14.8 million.

