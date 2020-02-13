US Markets

Sales of new homes in Brazil's biggest city to rise in 2020

Gabriela Mello Reuters
Sales of new homes in Brazil's biggest city, Sao Paulo, are expected to rise around 10% in 2020, local housing union Secovi-SP said on Thursday, as the government pushes economic reforms and interest rates are at record lows.

In 2019, sales of new homes rose by 49.5% year-on-year in Sao Paulo, also Brazil's richest city and largest market, to a record level of 44,700 units. Of that total, 45% belonged to the low-income segment, according to Secovi-SP data.

Homebuilders launched a total of 55,500 homes in Sao Paulo, the highest level since the start of the poll and 49.6% up compared with 2018, Secovi said.

"Interest rates are lower and there is political will to approve reforms and reduce bureaucracy," said Secovi-SP's vice president Emilio Rached Esper Kallas. "But we remain 'down to earth' because land here is getting more expensive and prices are likely to rise."

Secovi-SP Chief-economist Celso Petrucci warned, however, the sector remains concerned about funding availability to popular housing program Minha Casa Minha Vida.

"Budget [for the program] this year is the same as in 2019, but we have doubts regarding 2021 onwards," Petrucci said.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

