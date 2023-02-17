Commodities

Sales of Brazil's 2022/23 coffee crop are below average, says report

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

February 17, 2023 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian coffee farmers sold 78% of the current crop (2022/23, July-June) by Feb. 15, a slower selling pace than seen at this time last year (86%) and also below the long-term average (81%) for the period, consultancy Safras & Mercado said in a report on Friday.

Safras coffee analyst Gil Barabach said in the report that farmers remain cautious about committing to larger sales even as benchmark arabica coffee prices improved recently.

Arabica futures KCc2 rose to a three-month high on Friday, as falling stocks at ICE exchange and in some importing countries boost prices.

"The farmer still remembers those high prices from late last year, before the sharp fall. Even with the recent improvement, he is not yet willing to sell," said Barabach, adding that buyers are also reluctant to pay the higher price asked.

Safras also projected forward sales for the new crop (2023/24), indicating that 17% of it has been sold, also below the amount of sales seen at this time last year of 27%.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.