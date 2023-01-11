Sales of Argentine soybeans, corn slightly lag last season's pace

Adds wheat comparison

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sales for two of Argentina's top grains crops, soybeans and corn, stand slightly behind the previous cycle's pace, according to agriculture ministry data published Wednesday.

Soybean sales as of last week from the 2021/2022 harvest covered 80.4% of the crop, just below the 81% sold from the previous season at the same time, the data showed.

Argentina is the world's largest exporter of processed soybean oil and meal, making it an especially important cash crop for the South American country since exports bring in much-needed hard currency to state coffers.

But in one of the lowest weekly figures in recent months, farmers sold only 142,500 tonnes of soybeans between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4.

Meanwhile, Argentina's corn farmers have sold 75.9% of the 59 million-tonne 2021/2022 crop as of last week, according to the ministry, down from 78.1% during the same period of the previous cycle.

Corn planting for the 2022/23 cycle kicked off in September amid the driest conditions in over three decades, according to the Rosario Grains Exchange, dimming prospects for the harvest.

Agricultural powerhouse Argentina is the world's No. 3 corn exporter, as well as a major wheat producer.

Wheat sales for the 2022/23 cycle reached 6.7 million tonnes last week, amounting to half of the expected production. That compares with sales representing about 62% of the previous harvest, which hit a record 22.1 million tonnes.

But due to the dry conditions, the 2022/2023 wheat harvest is estimated at only 13.4 million tonnes.

In a bright spot, the prolonged drought that has parched fields and slashed production across some of the country's top farmland is likely to break in coming months, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange (BdeC) reported on Tuesday.

The exchange added that better rainfall is expected over the remainder of the southern hemisphere's summer.

But dry soils will likely only fully replenish moisture reserves by the end of March, according to a BdeC forecast.

(Reporting by Belen Liotti; Additional reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Jonathan Oatis)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.