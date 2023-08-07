Sales in Starbucks' Most Important Segment Surged 51%: Is the Coffee Giant Stock a Buy?

The U.S. is Starbucks' (NASDAQ: SBUX) biggest market. But not for long, with the company focusing on an international market it expects will eventually be much, much larger. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break down the China story for Starbucks, and why it matters so much to the company going forward.

