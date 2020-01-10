Sales at Victoria's Secret Are Dropping. Here's Why Stock in Its Owner, L Brands, Is Rising.

L Brands stock continued to rise on Friday even though the company reported declining holiday sales.

L Brands stock continued to rise on Friday even though the company, which owns Victoria’s Secret, reported a decline in holiday sales.

Shares of the fashion retailer rose 2.7% in early trading, having climbed 4.5% on Thursday before dropping back. The stock fell 29.4% in 2019 but is already more than 7% up this year.

The company, which also owns Bath & Body Works, said on Thursday that sales in the nine weeks to Jan.4 were $3.91 billion, down from $4.07 billion a year earlier.

Victoria’s Secret sales have declined for the past six consecutive quarters. The brand has fallen out of favor with consumers, although in September, the company promised an “evolution” lay ahead.

However, Bath & Body Works has consistently performed well in recent quarters, enjoying robust sales growth. The contrast has ramped up pressure on the company to split the businesses.

Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy on Friday, raising its target price from $22 to $24. In a research note, analyst Tiffany Kanaga said the weaker-than-expected holiday sales increased the odds “more toward a split, likely triggering strategic action in the near-term.” She added the company’s window of opportunity for action was limited, creating a scenario in which the potential for gains outweighs the risks.

Bank of American Global Research also upgraded the stock to Buy earlier this week. The bank said that after months of bad news, the company faced a tipping point, and that it expected management to act.

As it disclosed the decline in holiday sales, L Brands lowered its forecast for fourth-quarter earnings per share from $2.00 to $1.85, below the FactSet consensus of $1.97.

Wedbush analyst Jen Redding said investors were willing to look past the lower forecast and pressure on margins at both brands as they “patiently awaited change at the top.” She raised her target price from $16 to $18.

Redding has a Neutral rating on the stock but said shares may start to look attractive to long-term, deep-value investors, given that they have fallen to near historical lows.

“We will remain on the sidelines until the Victoria’s Secret product starts resonating with consumers again, likely as a result of meaningful management changes or activist involvement,” Redding wrote.

