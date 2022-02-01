US Markets
ZGN

Sales at Italian fashion group Zegna rise 27% in 2021

Contributor
Silvia Aloisi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Sales at Italian fashion company Zegna rose by 27% to 1.29 billion euros ($1.45 billion) last year, the group which recently listed on Wall Street said on Tuesday, forecasting revenue growth in the low teens for this year.

Adds 2019 comparison, details

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian fashion company Zegna ZGN.N rose by 27% to 1.29 billion euros ($1.45 billion) last year, the group which recently listed on Wall Street said on Tuesday, forecasting revenue growth in the low teens for this year.

Sales remained a touch below their 1.32 billion euro pre-pandemic level of 2019. The rise last year was driven by a strong performance in the United States, where revenues increased by 53% on a year earlier. In the key Greater China region, the biggest market for luxury groups, sales rose by 34%.

Zegna made its debut in New York in December after a merger with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by private equity firm Investindustrial and chaired by former UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti. The deal gave the family-owned group an enterprise value of $3.1 billion.

Its share price closed on Monday at $10.24, unchanged from the opening price on its first day of trading on Dec. 20.

Zegna said it expects its adjusted profit margin to improve further this year from a level of around 10% achieved in 2021.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro, Kirsten Donovan)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZGN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular