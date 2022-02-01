Sales at Italian fashion group Zegna rise 27% in 2021

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian fashion company Zegna rose by 27% to 1.29 billion euros ($1.45 billion) last year, the group which recently listed on Wall Street said on Tuesday, forecasting revenue growth in the low-teens for this year.

The rise in sales was driven by a strong performance in the United States, where revenues increased by 53% on a year earlier.

Zegna listed in New York in December after a merger with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by private equity firm Investindustrial and chaired by former UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

