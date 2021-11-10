Sales at France's EDF up 15.7%, confirms 2021 and 2022 targets

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - French utility EDF on Wednesday said that increased sales in the first nine months of the year showed it was on track to maintain its financial targets in 2021 and its 2022 goals.

Sales at EDF EDF.PA grew by 15.7% in the first nine months of the year on a comparable basis thanks to an increase in nuclear production amid an economic rebound and higher energy prices, the state-owned utility said.

EDF has set a target for 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of above 17 billion euros.

EDF, which is nearly 84% owned by the French state, said its revenues from January to end September came in at 57.1 billion euros ($65.97 billion).

Nuclear output came out at 268.2TWh, up 27.0TWh compared to the first nine months of 2020. "This change is related to less modulations in a context of high market prices and improved nuclear fleet availability in 2021," EDF said.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Benjamin Mallet)

((ingrid.melander@thomsonreuters.com, Twitter @IngridMelander; +33 1 80 98 12 61;))

