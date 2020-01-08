Sales at Britain's Sainsbury's edge lower in Christmas quarter

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

Sainsbury's, Britain's No. 2 supermarket group, reported a small fall in underlying sales in the key Christmas quarter, hurt by a weak performance from general merchandise.

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's SBRY.L, Britain's No. 2 supermarket group, reported a small fall in underlying sales in the key Christmas quarter, hurt by a weak performance from general merchandise.

The group, which is trying to rebuild investor confidence in its strategy following a botched attempt to take over rival Asda WMT.N, said on Wednesday like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, fell 0.7% in the 15 weeks to Jan. 4, its fiscal third quarter.

That compares with a second quarter fall of 0.2%.

Sainsbury's said grocery sales grew 0.4% but general merchandise sales were down 3.9%. It cautioned that retail markets remained highly competitive and promotional and the consumer outlook continued to be uncertain.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters