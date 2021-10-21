Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes rise 31% in Q3, beating forecasts

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes grew by 31% in the third quarter, beating market expectations even as the pace of the rebound from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic slowed down from the previous three months.

Analysts had expected comparable revenues at the French luxury group, which strip out currency fluctuations, to grow by 21% in the three months to September, according to a consensus cited by UBS.

Revenues at the end of the quarter stood at 2.37 billion euros ($2.76 billion), some 40% above their pre-pandemic, 2019 levels, the company said on Thursday.

Luxury goods companies have recovered sharply from the fallout of the health emergency, lifted by strong demand for high-end wares as lockdowns ease across the world and consumers return to socialising.

However shopping by travelling tourists - a key source of revenue for the sector - remains muted, and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Asia during the summer has weighed on growth.

($1 = 0.8584 euros)

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer and Silvia Aloisi)

