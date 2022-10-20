Commodities

Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes jump on strong China rebound

Contributor
Mimosa Spencer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Birkin bag maker Hermes HRMS.PA reported a sharp rise in sales growth over the third quarter, lifted by a strong rebound in China, and said it had not seen a slowdown in any of its markets.

Sales for the three months ending in September came to 3.14 billion euros ($3.07 billion), up 24.3% at constant exchange rates, double analyst expectations for 12% growth according to a consensus cited by UBS.

In Asia, excluding Japan, revenues grew by 34% over the period.

"Sales in Greater China picked up strongly, despite temporary closures due to sanitary measures mainly in Macau, Chengdu and Dalian in July and August," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

($1 = 1.0222 euros)

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

