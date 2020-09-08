Advantage Solutions, a US sales and marketing firm, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Tuesday in favor of a SPAC merger. It originally filed in May 2017 with an estimated deal size of $800 million.



The company announced in a press release on Tuesday that it had entered into a merger agreement with Conyers Park II Acquisition (CPAA), the second blank check formed by Centerview Capital.



The Irvine, CA-based company was founded in 1987 and booked $2.2 billion in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017. It had planned to list on the NYSE under the symbol ADV. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Sales and marketing firm Advantage Solutions withdraws estimated $800 million IPO in favor of SPAC merger originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.