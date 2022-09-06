Salem Media Group Cuts Q3 Total Revenue Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) cut its third quarter total revenue outlook, reflecting the postponement of the forthcoming book, 2000 Mules by Dinesh D'Souza, until the fourth quarter, lower than expected revenue on SalemNOW and the impact on advertising revenue due to the weakening economic environment.

The company now expects third quarter 2022 total revenue to be between flat and an increase of 2% over third quarter 2021 total revenue of $66.0 million. The company said it expected third quarter total revenue to increase between 6% and 8% from third quarter 2021 total revenue of $66.0 million.

SALM closed Tuesday regular trading at $2.25 down $0.04 or 1.75%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $0.10 or 4.44%.

