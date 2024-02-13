News & Insights

KKR

Sale of Italy's Wind Tre telecoms network to EQT falls through

February 13, 2024 — 06:28 am EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A plan for Italian telecoms firm Wind Tre to sell control of its network to Swedish fund EQT Infrastructure EQTAB.ST has fallen through as conditions to close the deal were not met, Wind Tre controlling investor CK Hutchinson and EQT said on Tuesday.

Announced last May, the deal envisaged EQT taking a 60% stake in Wind Tre's newly-created network venture, comprising radio antennas, base stations and associated contracts. The business was valued at 3.4 billion euros ($3.7 billion).

"As the conditions were not satisfied...the transaction will not proceed," said Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison 0001.HK, which controls Wind Tre.

In a separate statement, EQT confirmed the decision to scrap the deal but added it would continue exploring potential alternative transactions, also with CK Hutchinson.

The completion of the sale has been hampered by separate network agreements between Wind Tre and rival operators, which had forced parties to postpone the deadline for the closing to Feb. 12 and ultimately sunk the deal, sources have said.

Italian telecoms operators are looking at M&A to reshape a market grappling with aggressive price competition that eroded earnings, just as these companies face a heavy outlay to upgrade their network infrastructure.

Former phone monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI plans to sell its fixed-line network to U.S. fund KKR KKR.N, while Vodafone VOD.Lis reportedly in talks to combine its local operations with rival Fastweb. ($1 = 0.9282 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR
VOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.