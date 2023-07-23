Sale of control in Israel's Phoenix to ADQ-led group falls through

By Emily Rose

JERUSALEM, July 23 (Reuters) - A deal for two shareholders in Israeli financial firm Phoenix Group PHOE1.TA to sell control of the group to a consortium led by Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ has fallen through, a regulatory filing showed on Sunday.

U.S. private investment firms Centerbridge Partners and Gallatin Point Capital, which hold about 33% of Phoenix, said last year they were in advanced talks to sell 25%-30% of the company based on a 9.2 billion shekel ($2.5 billion) valuation to ADQ and other UAE and international investors.

However a non-binding agreement was "mutually terminated", the sellers said in a letter to Phoenix that was posted on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The letter cited regulatory limitations that would prevent members of the UAE consortium from making other "material investments in Israel".

A spokesperson for ADQ told Reuters the group had no comment on the matter.

The sides were working on a deal for the UAE-led consortium to buy a much smaller number of shares in Phoenix, with Gallatin and Centerbridge keeping at least 30% as a controlling stake, according to the filing.

The UAE became the first Gulf state to normalise relations with Israel under a U.S.-brokered agreement dubbed the "Abraham Accords" in 2020.

Phoenix Group, one of Israel's largest financial companies, has a market capitalisation of around 9.85 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.6276 shekels)

