Salbid S.p.A. to Delist Salcef Group S.p.A.

November 08, 2024 — 02:17 pm EST

Salcef Group S.p.A (IT:SCF) has released an update.

Salbid S.p.A.’s mandatory public tender offer for Salcef Group S.p.A. has successfully reached the threshold for delisting, acquiring 95.45% of the company’s shares. This enables Salbid to proceed with the purchase of the remaining shares, leading to the delisting of Salcef’s shares from the Euronext Milan. The transaction is set to finalize with a payment of €26.00 per share.

