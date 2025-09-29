The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Seeking a comfortable life in a major U.S. city? You’ll need to earn a lot of money to afford it.

View More: GOBankingRates Original Research Center

See Next: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

A new study from GOBankingRates reveals Americans must earn at least $100,000 to live comfortably in 26 U.S. metros, amounting to more than half of the nation’s 50 largest cities.

GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities by population using data from the 2024 U.S. Census American Community Survey. Each city’s cost of living was calculated using mortgage and expenditure information. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule, the study doubled the cost of necessities to find the comfortable cost of living. The cities are sorted according to the largest salary needed to comfortably live.

Key Findings

San Jose, San Francisco and San Diego are the most expensive cities for living comfortably. Each requires a salary of $200,000+ annually.

Each requires a salary of $200,000+ annually. A six-figure income is necessary to afford living comfortably in nine major California cities: San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, Sacramento, Bakersfield and Fresno.

San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, Sacramento, Bakersfield and Fresno. Austin is the most expensive Texas city for living comfortably. You’d need to earn $122,875 annually, the only Texas city in the ranking with a six-figure salary needed for comfortable living.

You’d need to earn $122,875 annually, the only Texas city in the ranking with a six-figure salary needed for comfortable living. Detroit is the least expensive city for living comfortably. The annual salary needed is $65,733.

Ranked from highest to lowest salary needed to cover comfortable living costs, here’s what you need to earn to afford the nation’s 50 biggest cities.

Read More: Vivian Tu’s Simple Money Rule That Can Keep You Out of Debt

Discover Next: 4 Moves To Make if You Can’t Pay All Your Bills this Month

1. San Jose, California

Total population (2024): 997,395

997,395 Average single family home value: $1,529,160

$1,529,160 Salary needed for necessities: $132,473

$132,473 Salary needed for comfortable living: $264,946

That’s Interesting: Here’s Why You Always Want to Know Your Net Worth, According to a Financial Expert

2. San Francisco

Total population (2024): 827,526

827,526 Average single family home value: $1,410,552

$1,410,552 Salary needed for necessities: $125,699

$125,699 Salary needed for comfortable living: $251,398

3. San Diego

Total population (2024): 1,404,461

1,404,461 Average single family home value: $1,140,127

$1,140,127 Salary needed for necessities: $103,176

$103,176 Salary needed for comfortable living: $206,353

4. Los Angeles

Total population (2024): 3,878,718

3,878,718 Average single family home value: $1,025,128

$1,025,128 Salary needed for necessities: $97,460

$97,460 Salary needed for comfortable living: $194,920

5. New York

Total population (2024): 8,478,072

8,478,072 Average single family home value: $846,342

$846,342 Salary needed for necessities: $92,210

$92,210 Salary needed for comfortable living: $184,420

6. Long Beach, California

Total population (2024): 450,917

450,917 Average single family home value: $919,269

$919,269 Salary needed for necessities: $89,679

$89,679 Salary needed for comfortable living: $179,359

Find Out: How Do You Know When You’re Financially Ready to Have a Child?

7. Seattle

Total population (2024): 780,992

780,992 Average single family home value: $941,803

$941,803 Salary needed for necessities: $89,260

$89,260 Salary needed for comfortable living: $178,520

8. Boston

Total population (2024): 673,822

673,822 Average single family home value: $839,566

$839,566 Salary needed for necessities: $84,578

$84,578 Salary needed for comfortable living: $169,155

9. Oakland, California

Total population (2024): 443,575

443,575 Average single family home value: $797,148

$797,148 Salary needed for necessities: $81,779

$81,779 Salary needed for comfortable living: $163,559

10. Washington, D.C.

Total population (2024): 702,250

702,250 Average single family home value: $749,377

$749,377 Salary needed for necessities: $78,980

$78,980 Salary needed for comfortable living: $157,960

11. Miami

Total population (2024): 487,006

487,006 Average single family home value: $657,084

$657,084 Salary needed for necessities: $72,109

$72,109 Salary needed for comfortable living: $144,219

Learn More: What Class Do You Actually Belong To? The Income Breakdown Might Shock You

12. Denver

Total population (2024): 729,019

729,019 Average single family home value: $589,059

$589,059 Salary needed for necessities: $64,764

$64,764 Salary needed for comfortable living: $129,528

13. Portland, Oregon

Total population (2024): 636,958

636,958 Average single family home value: $560,229

$560,229 Salary needed for necessities: $63,354

$63,354 Salary needed for comfortable living: $126,707

14. Austin, Texas

Total population (2024): 993,771

993,771 Average single family home value: $540,210

$540,210 Salary needed for necessities: $61,437

$61,437 Salary needed for comfortable living: $122,875

15. Sacramento, California

Total population (2024): 535,787

535,787 Average single family home value: $491,883

$491,883 Salary needed for necessities: $59,791

$59,791 Salary needed for comfortable living: $119,582

16. Las Vegas

Total population (2024): 678,924

678,924 Average single family home value: $459,185

$459,185 Salary needed for necessities: $57,225

$57,225 Salary needed for comfortable living: $114,449

Explore Next: 6 Signs You’re Actually Upper-Middle Class (Even If You Don’t Feel Rich)

17. Atlanta

Total population (2024): 520,066

520,066 Average single family home value: $450,085

$450,085 Salary needed for necessities: $56,351

$56,351 Salary needed for comfortable living: $112,702

18. Nashville, Tennessee

Total population (2024): 704,965

704,965 Average single family home value: $457,356

$457,356 Salary needed for necessities: $55,391

$55,391 Salary needed for comfortable living: $110,783

19. Mesa, Arizona

Total population (2024): 517,142

517,142 Average single family home value: $448,204

$448,204 Salary needed for necessities: $55,033

$55,033 Salary needed for comfortable living: $110,065

20. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Total population (2024): 493,540

493,540 Average single family home value: $463,169

$463,169 Salary needed for necessities: $54,231

$54,231 Salary needed for comfortable living: $108,462

21. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Total population (2024): 454,808

454,808 Average single family home value: $427,529

$427,529 Salary needed for necessities: $53,847

$53,847 Salary needed for comfortable living: $107,694

For You: 5 Key Mindset Shifts To Financially Become the Top 1%, According to Humphrey Yang

22. Raleigh, North Carolina

Total population (2024): 499,637

499,637 Average single family home value: $449,566

$449,566 Salary needed for necessities: $53,815

$53,815 Salary needed for comfortable living: $107,631

23. Phoenix

Total population (2024): 1,673,122

1,673,122 Average single family home value: $422,826

$422,826 Salary needed for necessities: $53,670

$53,670 Salary needed for comfortable living: $107,341

24. Bakersfield, California

Total population (2024): 417,461

417,461 Average single family home value: $401,355

$401,355 Salary needed for necessities: $51,863

$51,863 Salary needed for comfortable living: $103,726

25. Fresno, California

Total population (2024): 550,091

550,091 Average single family home value: $400,093

$400,093 Salary needed for necessities: $51,779

$51,779 Salary needed for comfortable living: $103,558

26. Charlotte, North Carolina

Total population (2024): 943,474

943,474 Average single family home value: $410,500

$410,500 Salary needed for necessities: $51,683

$51,683 Salary needed for comfortable living: $103,365

Explore Next: How Much the Average Upper-Class Retiree Spends Monthly at Age 70

27. Minneapolis

Total population (2024): 428,572

428,572 Average single family home value: $357,994

$357,994 Salary needed for necessities: $48,270

$48,270 Salary needed for comfortable living: $96,540

28. Chicago

Total population (2024): 2,721,326

2,721,326 Average single family home value: $316,835

$316,835 Salary needed for necessities: $47,599

$47,599 Salary needed for comfortable living: $95,198

29. Dallas

Total population (2024): 1,326,093

1,326,093 Average single family home value: $325,525

$325,525 Salary needed for necessities: $47,475

$47,475 Salary needed for comfortable living: $94,950

30. Arlington, Texas

Total population (2024): 403,657

403,657 Average single family home value: $316,376

$316,376 Salary needed for necessities: $46,718

$46,718 Salary needed for comfortable living: $93,436

31. Tucson, Arizona

Total population (2024): 554,011

554,011 Average single family home value: $339,478

$339,478 Salary needed for necessities: $45,935

$45,935 Salary needed for comfortable living: $91,870

Be Aware: Here’s How Much Every Tax Bracket Would Gain — or Lose — Under Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

32. Fort Worth, Texas

Total population (2024): 1,014,376

1,014,376 Average single family home value: $302,082

$302,082 Salary needed for necessities: $45,719

$45,719 Salary needed for comfortable living: $91,438

33. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Total population (2024): 560,333

560,333 Average single family home value: $346,106

$346,106 Salary needed for necessities: $45,556

$45,556 Salary needed for comfortable living: $91,112

34. Jacksonville, Florida

Total population (2024): 1,009,831

1,009,831 Average single family home value: $299,855

$299,855 Salary needed for necessities: $44,938

$44,938 Salary needed for comfortable living: $89,876

35. Omaha, Nebraska

Total population (2024): 489,263

489,263 Average single family home value: $294,739

$294,739 Salary needed for necessities: $44,168

$44,168 Salary needed for comfortable living: $88,336

36. Houston

Total population (2024): 2,387,910

2,387,910 Average single family home value: $273,592

$273,592 Salary needed for necessities: $43,679

$43,679 Salary needed for comfortable living: $87,359

Discover More: 8 Smart Ways Frugal People Are Living Like There’s Already a Recession

37. Philadelphia

Total population (2024): 1,573,916

1,573,916 Average single family home value: $228,156

$228,156 Salary needed for necessities: $43,382

$43,382 Salary needed for comfortable living: $86,763

38. Columbus, Ohio

Total population (2024): 931,551

931,551 Average single family home value: $271,653

$271,653 Salary needed for necessities: $41,635

$41,635 Salary needed for comfortable living: $83,269

39. Louisville, Kentucky

Total population (2024): 640,793

640,793 Average single family home value: $261,726

$261,726 Salary needed for necessities: $41,408

$41,408 Salary needed for comfortable living: $82,816

40. Kansas City, Missouri

Total population (2024): 516,045

516,045 Average single family home value: $254,114

$254,114 Salary needed for necessities: $40,818

$40,818 Salary needed for comfortable living: $81,637

41. San Antonio

Total population (2024): 1,526,621

1,526,621 Average single family home value: $255,410

$255,410 Salary needed for necessities: $40,707

$40,707 Salary needed for comfortable living: $81,413

Trending Now: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the Midwest

42. Milwaukee

Total population (2024): 563,512

563,512 Average single family home value: $224,046

$224,046 Salary needed for necessities: $39,196

$39,196 Salary needed for comfortable living: $78,392

43. Indianapolis

Total population (2024): 890,315

890,315 Average single family home value: $237,877

$237,877 Salary needed for necessities: $39,159

$39,159 Salary needed for comfortable living: $78,317

44. El Paso, Texas

Total population (2024): 681,724

681,724 Average single family home value: $231,634

$231,634 Salary needed for necessities: $38,557

$38,557 Salary needed for comfortable living: $77,115

45. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Total population (2024): 413,652

413,652 Average single family home value: $220,176

$220,176 Salary needed for necessities: $38,392

$38,392 Salary needed for comfortable living: $76,783

46. Oklahoma City

Total population (2024): 713,014

713,014 Average single family home value: $208,348

$208,348 Salary needed for necessities: $38,175

$38,175 Salary needed for comfortable living: $76,350

Explore More: I’m an Economist — Here’s How Likely a Recession Is for the Second Half of 2025

47. Baltimore

Total population (2024): 568,271

568,271 Average single family home value: $187,275

$187,275 Salary needed for necessities: $38,100

$38,100 Salary needed for comfortable living: $76,200

48. Wichita, Kansas

Total population (2024): 400,993

400,993 Average single family home value: $202,631

$202,631 Salary needed for necessities: $37,153

$37,153 Salary needed for comfortable living: $74,307

49. Memphis, Tennessee

Total population (2024): 610,936

610,936 Average single family home value: $143,738

$143,738 Salary needed for necessities: $33,088

$33,088 Salary needed for comfortable living: $66,177

50. Detroit

Total population (2024): 645,702

645,702 Average single family home value: $78,624

$78,624 Salary needed for necessities: $32,866

$32,866 Salary needed for comfortable living: $65,733

See more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities by population, according to U.S. Census 2024 1-year American Community Survey. The cost of living for each place was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for July 2025 and the average mortgage was calculated using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.35%, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the mortgage and expenditure cost, the average cost of living was calculated for each city. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living for necessities was doubled to find the comfortable cost of living. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 12, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.