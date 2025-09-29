Personal Finance

The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

September 29, 2025 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Seeking a comfortable life in a major U.S. city? You’ll need to earn a lot of money to afford it. 

A new study from GOBankingRates reveals Americans must earn at least $100,000 to live comfortably in 26 U.S. metros, amounting to more than half of the nation’s 50 largest cities.

GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities by population using data from the 2024 U.S. Census American Community Survey. Each city’s cost of living was calculated using mortgage and expenditure information. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule, the study doubled the cost of necessities to find the comfortable cost of living. The cities are sorted according to the largest salary needed to comfortably live.

Sixth Street music and entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, USA.

Key Findings

  • San Jose, San Francisco and San Diego are the most expensive cities for living comfortably. Each requires a salary of $200,000+ annually.
  • A six-figure income is necessary to afford living comfortably in nine major California cities: San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, Sacramento, Bakersfield and Fresno.
  • Austin is the most expensive Texas city for living comfortably. You’d need to earn $122,875 annually, the only Texas city in the ranking with a six-figure salary needed for comfortable living.
  • Detroit is the least expensive city for living comfortably. The annual salary needed is $65,733. 

Ranked from highest to lowest salary needed to cover comfortable living costs, here’s what you need to earn to afford the nation’s 50 biggest cities.

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

1. San Jose, California

  • Total population (2024): 997,395
  • Average single family home value: $1,529,160
  • Salary needed for necessities: $132,473
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $264,946

San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

2. San Francisco

  • Total population (2024): 827,526
  • Average single family home value: $1,410,552
  • Salary needed for necessities: $125,699
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $251,398
Aerial view of Harbor Drive flanked by highrise hotels and condominiums to the right and the San Diego Convention Center, home to Comic Con, to the left.

3. San Diego

  • Total population (2024): 1,404,461
  • Average single family home value: $1,140,127
  • Salary needed for necessities: $103,176
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $206,353
Morning commute into Los Angeles at sunrise stock photo

4. Los Angeles

  • Total population (2024): 3,878,718
  • Average single family home value: $1,025,128
  • Salary needed for necessities: $97,460
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $194,920
Lower Manhattan skyline seen from Battery Park.

5. New York

  • Total population (2024): 8,478,072
  • Average single family home value: $846,342
  • Salary needed for necessities: $92,210
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $184,420
Long Beach beach house, Naples - Long Beach, California, Naples Island, patio set, patio furniture, outdoors furniture.

6. Long Beach, California

  • Total population (2024): 450,917
  • Average single family home value: $919,269
  • Salary needed for necessities: $89,679
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $179,359

The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

7. Seattle

  • Total population (2024): 780,992
  • Average single family home value: $941,803
  • Salary needed for necessities: $89,260
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $178,520
Stock photograph of the landmark Massachusetts State House, the state capitol of Massachusetts, USA, located in downtown Boston.

8. Boston

  • Total population (2024): 673,822
  • Average single family home value: $839,566
  • Salary needed for necessities: $84,578
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $169,155
Women and men walking and jogging along the Downtown Oakland waterfront with Lake Merritt in the foreground.

9. Oakland, California

  • Total population (2024): 443,575
  • Average single family home value: $797,148
  • Salary needed for necessities: $81,779
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $163,559
Sunrise at Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

10. Washington, D.C.

  • Total population (2024): 702,250
  • Average single family home value: $749,377
  • Salary needed for necessities: $78,980
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $157,960
Aerial panorama of Miami, Florida at dusk.

11. Miami

  • Total population (2024): 487,006
  • Average single family home value: $657,084
  • Salary needed for necessities: $72,109
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $144,219

Denver, Colorado, USA downtown cityscape in Civic Center park at dusk.

12. Denver

  • Total population (2024): 729,019
  • Average single family home value: $589,059
  • Salary needed for necessities: $64,764
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $129,528
St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

13. Portland, Oregon

  • Total population (2024): 636,958
  • Average single family home value: $560,229
  • Salary needed for necessities: $63,354
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $126,707
Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

14. Austin, Texas

  • Total population (2024): 993,771
  • Average single family home value: $540,210
  • Salary needed for necessities: $61,437
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $122,875
The sun rises over the historical landmarks of West Sacramento, California.

15. Sacramento, California

  • Total population (2024): 535,787
  • Average single family home value: $491,883
  • Salary needed for necessities: $59,791
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $119,582
World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

16. Las Vegas

  • Total population (2024): 678,924
  • Average single family home value: $459,185
  • Salary needed for necessities: $57,225
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $114,449

A high-angle picture of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums

17. Atlanta

  • Total population (2024): 520,066
  • Average single family home value: $450,085
  • Salary needed for necessities: $56,351
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $112,702
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

18. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Total population (2024): 704,965
  • Average single family home value: $457,356
  • Salary needed for necessities: $55,391
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $110,783
Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

19. Mesa, Arizona

  • Total population (2024): 517,142
  • Average single family home value: $448,204
  • Salary needed for necessities: $55,033
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $110,065
Aerial picture of the overhead view of Colorado springs with building and trees with autumn colors.

20. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Total population (2024): 493,540
  • Average single family home value: $463,169
  • Salary needed for necessities: $54,231
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $108,462

21. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Total population (2024): 454,808
  • Average single family home value: $427,529
  • Salary needed for necessities: $53,847
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $107,694

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Skyline Aerial.

22. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Total population (2024): 499,637
  • Average single family home value: $449,566
  • Salary needed for necessities: $53,815
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $107,631
Phoenix Arizona skyline at sunset stock photo

23. Phoenix

  • Total population (2024): 1,673,122
  • Average single family home value: $422,826
  • Salary needed for necessities: $53,670
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $107,341
Bakersfield sign in Bakersfield, California.

24. Bakersfield, California

  • Total population (2024): 417,461
  • Average single family home value: $401,355
  • Salary needed for necessities: $51,863
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $103,726

25. Fresno, California

  • Total population (2024): 550,091
  • Average single family home value: $400,093
  • Salary needed for necessities: $51,779
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $103,558
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

26. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Total population (2024): 943,474
  • Average single family home value: $410,500
  • Salary needed for necessities: $51,683
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $103,365

Minneapolis and Stone Arch Bridge at Sunrise.

27. Minneapolis

  • Total population (2024): 428,572
  • Average single family home value: $357,994
  • Salary needed for necessities: $48,270
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $96,540
World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

28. Chicago

  • Total population (2024): 2,721,326
  • Average single family home value: $316,835
  • Salary needed for necessities: $47,599
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $95,198
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

29. Dallas

  • Total population (2024): 1,326,093
  • Average single family home value: $325,525
  • Salary needed for necessities: $47,475
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $94,950
Arlington, USA - December 19, 2017: The University of Texas at Arlington, Entryway sign.

30. Arlington, Texas

  • Total population (2024): 403,657
  • Average single family home value: $316,376
  • Salary needed for necessities: $46,718
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $93,436
Colorful townhouses on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

31. Tucson, Arizona

  • Total population (2024): 554,011
  • Average single family home value: $339,478
  • Salary needed for necessities: $45,935
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $91,870

Cars wait at stoplight next to Leddy's Boot store at the landmark Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

32. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Total population (2024): 1,014,376
  • Average single family home value: $302,082
  • Salary needed for necessities: $45,719
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $91,438
Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

33. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Total population (2024): 560,333
  • Average single family home value: $346,106
  • Salary needed for necessities: $45,556
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $91,112
A gorgeous aerial view of Ponte Vedra Beach in Jacksonville, Florida.

34. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Total population (2024): 1,009,831
  • Average single family home value: $299,855
  • Salary needed for necessities: $44,938
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $89,876
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

35. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Total population (2024): 489,263
  • Average single family home value: $294,739
  • Salary needed for necessities: $44,168
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $88,336
The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

36. Houston

  • Total population (2024): 2,387,910
  • Average single family home value: $273,592
  • Salary needed for necessities: $43,679
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $87,359

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

37. Philadelphia

  • Total population (2024): 1,573,916
  • Average single family home value: $228,156
  • Salary needed for necessities: $43,382
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $86,763
A beautiful sunset in Columbus, Ohio with the Scioto Greenway and the Rich Street Bridge in the foreground.

38. Columbus, Ohio

  • Total population (2024): 931,551
  • Average single family home value: $271,653
  • Salary needed for necessities: $41,635
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $83,269
Louisville, Kentucky, USA - March 27th 2016: Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts building in Louisville Kentucky with rod iron fence which states

39. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Total population (2024): 640,793
  • Average single family home value: $261,726
  • Salary needed for necessities: $41,408
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $82,816
A view of the Power Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.

40. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Total population (2024): 516,045
  • Average single family home value: $254,114
  • Salary needed for necessities: $40,818
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $81,637
San Antonio, Texas, USA - April 14, 2013: Tourists riding in tour boat and eating at restaurants along The Riverwalk in San Antonio Texas.

41. San Antonio

  • Total population (2024): 1,526,621
  • Average single family home value: $255,410
  • Salary needed for necessities: $40,707
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $81,413

The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

42. Milwaukee

  • Total population (2024): 563,512
  • Average single family home value: $224,046
  • Salary needed for necessities: $39,196
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $78,392
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park.

43. Indianapolis

  • Total population (2024): 890,315
  • Average single family home value: $237,877
  • Salary needed for necessities: $39,159
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $78,317
El Paso is a city in and the seat of El Paso County, Texas, United States.

44. El Paso, Texas

  • Total population (2024): 681,724
  • Average single family home value: $231,634
  • Salary needed for necessities: $38,557
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $77,115
Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States.

45. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Total population (2024): 413,652
  • Average single family home value: $220,176
  • Salary needed for necessities: $38,392
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $76,783
Oklahoma city skyline at dusk with a reflection of the sunset on the Devon Energy center and myriad botanical gardens.

46. Oklahoma City

  • Total population (2024): 713,014
  • Average single family home value: $208,348
  • Salary needed for necessities: $38,175
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $76,350

Colorful row houses along a sunny residential street.

47. Baltimore

  • Total population (2024): 568,271
  • Average single family home value: $187,275
  • Salary needed for necessities: $38,100
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $76,200
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

48. Wichita, Kansas

  • Total population (2024): 400,993
  • Average single family home value: $202,631
  • Salary needed for necessities: $37,153
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $74,307
Memphis Tennessee TN Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial.

49. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Total population (2024): 610,936
  • Average single family home value: $143,738
  • Salary needed for necessities: $33,088
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $66,177
A long exposure of the Detroit skyline as seen from across the Detroit River in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

50. Detroit

  • Total population (2024): 645,702
  • Average single family home value: $78,624
  • Salary needed for necessities: $32,866
  • Salary needed for comfortable living: $65,733

See more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities by population, according to U.S. Census 2024 1-year American Community Survey. The cost of living for each place was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for July 2025 and the average mortgage was calculated using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.35%, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the mortgage and expenditure cost, the average cost of living was calculated for each city. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living for necessities was doubled to find the comfortable cost of living. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 12, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

