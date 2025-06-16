The Salary Needed To Afford the 3 Biggest Cities in Every US Region

Before you move to one of America’s biggest cities (“biggest” in terms of largest annual population growth), it would certainly help to know that your annual salary would be able to make that move with you.

GOBankingRates has crunched the numbers — the populations, the annual cost of living and the average value of a single-family home — to determine exactly how much you’d need to make annually to live in such a city with a measure of comfort and enjoyment. And those cities were divided up by the Census-based four quadrants of America (Northeast, Midwest, South, West), selecting top-growing cities from each.

Hoping to hang your hat in Las Vegas? Considering a life-change in Seattle? Hoping for the mix of big-city perks and rustic culture of Kansas City? Be sure to find your dream city below and find out just how much it will cost to live there comfortably.

Read Next: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

For You: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Northeast: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Population : 1,593,208

: 1,593,208 Annual cost of living : $42,502

: $42,502 Single-family home average value : $220,413

: $220,413 Salary needed to live comfortably: $85,005

Discover Next: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Check Out: Barbara Corcoran: This Is the ‘Real Problem’ With the Housing Market Right Now

Northeast: Boston, Massachusetts

Population : 665,945

: 665,945 Annual cost of living : $82,497

: $82,497 Single-family home average value :$815,819

:$815,819 Salary needed to live comfortably: $164,993

See More: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

Northeast: New York City, New York

Population : 8,622,467

: 8,622,467 Annual cost of living : $87,955

: $87,955 Single-family home average value : $789,032

: $789,032 Salary needed to live comfortably: $175,909

Midwest: Columbus, Ohio

Population : 902,449

: 902,449 Annual cost of living : $40,692

: $40,692 Single-family home average value : $265,281

: $265,281 Salary needed to live comfortably: $81,385

Midwest: Kansas City, Missouri

Population : 505,958

: 505,958 Annual cost of living : $39,622

: $39,622 Single-family home average value : $244,129

: $244,129 Salary needed to live comfortably: $79,244

Consider This: 4 Housing Markets That Have Plummeted in Value Over the Past 5 Years

Midwest: Indianapolis, Indiana

Population : 882,006

: 882,006 Annual cost of living : $38,490

: $38,490 Single-family home average value : $235,505

: $235,505 Salary needed to live comfortably: $76,979

South: Fort Worth, Texas

Population : 924,663

: 924,663 Annual cost of living : $45,670

: $45,670 Single-family home average value : $307,958

: $307,958 Salary needed to live comfortably: $91,341

South: Austin, Texas

Population : 958,202

: 958,202 Annual cost of living : $62,686

: $62,686 Single-family home average value : $565,592

: $565,592 Salary needed to live comfortably: $125,372

Explore Next: 25 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families

South: Jacksonville, Florida

Population : 950,203

: 950,203 Annual cost of living : $45,194

: $45,194 Single-family home average value : $311,030

: $311,030 Salary needed to live comfortably: $90,388

West: Phoenix, Arizona

Population : 1,609,456

: 1,609,456 Annual cost of living : $54,460

: $54,460 Single-family home average value : $440,515

: $440,515 Salary needed to live comfortably: $108,919

West: Las Vegas, Nevada

Population : 644,835

: 644,835 Annual cost of living : $56,382

: $56,382 Single-family home average value : $452,326

: $452,326 Salary needed to live comfortably: $112,763

For You: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

West: Seattle, Washington

Population : 644,835

: 644,835 Annual cost of living : $56,382

: $56,382 Single-family home average value : $452,326

: $452,326 Salary needed to live comfortably: $112,763

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 largest U.S. cities by population and determined the salary needed to live comfortably in each one. GBR determined the top 50 cities by population using the 2022 U.S. Census American Community Survey, the most recent available. Using the same survey, GBR sourced 2022 total population, 2022 household median income, 2021 total population and 2021 household median income. Average single-family home values from July 2024 and July 2023 were sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index. By assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate (as sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Data), the average mortgage costs were calculated. Cost-of-living indexes were sourced from BestPlaces. The national average expenditure costs for all residents were sourced from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Mortgage and expenditure costs were used to calculate the cost of living for each city. One-year changes for population, households and income were calculated for each city. Using the 50/30/20 rule (which states that needs should not exceed 50% of income), the household income to live comfortably was calculated for each city. The cities were sorted by year-over-year population growth. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 10, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Salary Needed To Afford the 3 Biggest Cities in Every US Region

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.