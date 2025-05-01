Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in 9 Midwest Cities

If you earn up to $125,000 annually, it’s enough money to achieve the American dream in several Midwestern cities. Depending on the city, it may even be more than enough for a comfortable lifestyle.

Utilizing data from an existing study examining the salary needed to achieve the American dream in the 50 largest U.S. cities, GOBankingRates pulled the nine cities based in the Midwest region from the top 50 ranking. A full methodology is available at the end of this story.

Keep reading to see how much you’d need to earn in these Midwest cities.

Chicago

Household income for the American dream: $121K

$121K Total annual cost of living: $61K

$61K Grocery costs per year: $8,807

$8,807 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,813

Minneapolis

Household income for the American dream: $119K

$119K Total annual cost of living: $60K

$60K Grocery costs per year: $9,170

$9,170 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,964

Omaha, Nebraska

Household income for the American dream: $110K

$110K Total annual cost of living: $55K

$55K Grocery costs per year: $8,753

$8,753 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,634

Columbus, Ohio

Household income for the American dream: $105K

$105K Total annual cost of living: $53K

$53K Grocery costs per year: $8,952

$8,952 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,509

Kansas City, Missouri

Household income for the American dream: $103K

$103K Total annual cost of living: $52K

$52K Grocery costs per year: $8,771

$8,771 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,388

Indianapolis

Household income for the American dream: $100K

$100K Total annual cost of living: $50K

$50K Grocery costs per year: $8,481

$8,481 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,323

Milwaukee

Household income for the American dream: $99K

$99K Total annual cost of living: $49K

$49K Grocery costs per year: $8,418

$8,418 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,194

Wichita, Kansas

Household income for the American dream: $95K

$95K Total annual cost of living: $48K

$48K Grocery costs per year: $8,608

$8,608 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,134

Detroit

Household income for the American dream: $91K

$91K Total annual cost of living: $46K

$46K Grocery costs per year: $8,064

$8,064 Average monthly mortgage cost: $421

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.

