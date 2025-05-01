Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in 9 Midwest Cities

If you earn up to $125,000 annually, it’s enough money to achieve the American dream in several Midwestern cities. Depending on the city, it may even be more than enough for a comfortable lifestyle.
Utilizing data from an existing study examining the salary needed to achieve the American dream in the 50 largest U.S. cities, GOBankingRates pulled the nine cities based in the Midwest region from the top 50 ranking. A full methodology is available at the end of this story.
Keep reading to see how much you’d need to earn in these Midwest cities.
Chicago
- Household income for the American dream: $121K
- Total annual cost of living: $61K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,807
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,813
Minneapolis
- Household income for the American dream: $119K
- Total annual cost of living: $60K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,170
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,964
Omaha, Nebraska
- Household income for the American dream: $110K
- Total annual cost of living: $55K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,753
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,634
Columbus, Ohio
- Household income for the American dream: $105K
- Total annual cost of living: $53K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,952
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,509
Kansas City, Missouri
- Household income for the American dream: $103K
- Total annual cost of living: $52K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,771
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,388
Indianapolis
- Household income for the American dream: $100K
- Total annual cost of living: $50K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,481
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,323
Milwaukee
- Household income for the American dream: $99K
- Total annual cost of living: $49K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,418
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,194
Wichita, Kansas
- Household income for the American dream: $95K
- Total annual cost of living: $48K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,608
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,134
Detroit
- Household income for the American dream: $91K
- Total annual cost of living: $46K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,064
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $421
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.
