Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

For several years, many Americans have said they need to earn six-figure salaries to feel financially stable and successful. This amount of money is quickly becoming a non-negotiable factor for enjoying a good life.
According to new GOBankingRates data, achieving the American dream and enjoying a comfortable lifestyle requires a minimum of earning $89,000 annually across the 50 largest U.S. cities.
GOBankingRates determined the household income necessary for achieving the American dream by analyzing the 50 largest U.S. cities based on population and sourcing key factors, such as annual grocery and mortgage expenses.
The annual cost of living was calculated using average mortgage and expenditure costs and the total cost of living was doubled to find the amount of household income necessary for a comfortable lifestyle.
Take a look at the salary needed to achieve the American dream, from highest to lowest annual earnings.
Correction: The original version of this incorrectly calculated cost of living. The ranking has been updated using correct numbers.
1. San Jose, California
- Household income for the American dream: $319K
- Total annual cost of living: $160K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,302
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,228
2. San Francisco
- Household income for the American dream: $297K
- Total annual cost of living: $149K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,565
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $8,110
3. San Diego
- Household income for the American dream: $242K
- Total annual cost of living: $121K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,940
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,660
4. Los Angeles
- Household income for the American dream: $234K
- Total annual cost of living: $117K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,433
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,007
5. New York City
- Household income for the American dream: $220K
- Total annual cost of living: $110K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,565
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,656
6. Long Beach, California
- Household income for the American dream: $215K
- Total annual cost of living: $108K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,233
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,321
7. Seattle
- Household income for the American dream: $212K
- Total annual cost of living: $106K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,849
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,433
8. Oakland, California
- Household income for the American dream: $205K
- Total annual cost of living: $102K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,085
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,761
9. Boston
- Household income for the American dream: $199K
- Total annual cost of living: $99K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,094
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,685
10. Washington, D.C.
- Household income for the American dream: $187K
- Total annual cost of living: $94K
- Grocery costs per year: $10,339
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,165
11. Miami
- Household income for the American dream: $177K
- Total annual cost of living: $88K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,722
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,839
12. Denver
- Household income for the American dream: $159K
- Total annual cost of living: $80K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,233
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,452
13. Portland, Oregon
- Household income for the American dream: $156K
- Total annual cost of living: $78K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,396
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,228
14. Austin, Texas
- Household income for the American dream: $153K
- Total annual cost of living: $77K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,762
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,156
15. Sacramento, California
- Household income for the American dream: $150K
- Total annual cost of living: $75K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,496
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,864
16. Las Vegas
- Household income for the American dream: $143K
- Total annual cost of living: $71K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,269
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,656
17. Atlanta
- Household income for the American dream: $141K
- Total annual cost of living: $70K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,952
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,577
18. Mesa, Arizona
- Household income for the American dream: $138K
- Total annual cost of living: $68K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,807
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,617
19. Nashville, Tennessee
- Household income for the American dream: $136K
- Total annual cost of living: $68K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,242
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,600
20. Phoenix
- Household income for the American dream: $136K
- Total annual cost of living: $68K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,816
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,485
21. Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Household income for the American dream: $134K
- Total annual cost of living: $67K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,916
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,704
22. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Household income for the American dream: $133K
- Total annual cost of living: $67K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,115
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,600
23. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Household income for the American dream: $133K
- Total annual cost of living: $66K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,088
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,453
24. Bakersfield, California
- Household income for the American dream: $130K
- Total annual cost of living: $65K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,970
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,323
25. Fresno, California
- Household income for the American dream: $130K
- Total annual cost of living: $65K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,989
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,308
26. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Household income for the American dream: $129K
- Total annual cost of living: $64K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,989
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,368
27. Chicago
- Household income for the American dream: $121K
- Total annual cost of living: $61K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,807
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,813
28. Dallas
- Household income for the American dream: $121K
- Total annual cost of living: $60K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,979
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,873
29. Arlington, Texas
- Household income for the American dream: $120K
- Total annual cost of living: $60K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,889
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,858
30. Minneapolis
- Household income for the American dream: $119K
- Total annual cost of living: $60K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,170
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,964
31. Fort Worth, Texas
- Household income for the American dream: $118K
- Total annual cost of living: $59K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,853
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,768
32. Tucson, Arizona
- Household income for the American dream: $117K
- Total annual cost of living: $58K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,653
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,983
33. Jacksonville, Florida
- Household income for the American dream: $115K
- Total annual cost of living: $58K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,989
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,753
34. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Household income for the American dream: $114K
- Total annual cost of living: $57K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,699
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,965
35. Houston
- Household income for the American dream: $113K
- Total annual cost of living: $57K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,889
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,597
36. Philadelphia
- Household income for the American dream: $113K
- Total annual cost of living: $57K
- Grocery costs per year: $9,288
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,254
37. Omaha, Nebraska
- Household income for the American dream: $110K
- Total annual cost of living: $55K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,753
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,634
38. Louisville, Kentucky
- Household income for the American dream: $106K
- Total annual cost of living: $53K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,789
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,464
39. Columbus, Ohio
- Household income for the American dream: $105K
- Total annual cost of living: $53K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,952
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,509
40. San Antonio
- Household income for the American dream: $105K
- Total annual cost of living: $53K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,282
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,482
41. Kansas City, Missouri
- Household income for the American dream: $103K
- Total annual cost of living: $52K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,771
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,388
42. Baltimore
- Household income for the American dream: $101K
- Total annual cost of living: $50K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,880
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,059
43. Indianapolis
- Household income for the American dream: $100K
- Total annual cost of living: $50K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,481
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,323
44. El Paso, Texas
- Household income for the American dream: $99K
- Total annual cost of living: $50K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,336
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,324
45. Milwaukee
- Household income for the American dream: $99K
- Total annual cost of living: $49K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,418
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,194
46. Oklahoma City
- Household income for the American dream: $99K
- Total annual cost of living: $49K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,581
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,171
47. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Household income for the American dream: $98K
- Total annual cost of living: $49K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,599
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,216
48. Wichita, Kansas
- Household income for the American dream: $95K
- Total annual cost of living: $48K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,608
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,134
49. Detroit
- Household income for the American dream: $91K
- Total annual cost of living: $46K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,064
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $421
50. Memphis, Tennessee
- Household income for the American dream: $89K
- Total annual cost of living: $44K
- Grocery costs per year: $8,454
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $842
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.