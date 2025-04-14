Personal Finance

Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

April 14, 2025 — 05:41 pm EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates

For several years, many Americans have said they need to earn six-figure salaries to feel financially stable and successful. This amount of money is quickly becoming a non-negotiable factor for enjoying a good life.

According to new GOBankingRates data, achieving the American dream and enjoying a comfortable lifestyle requires a minimum of earning $89,000 annually across the 50 largest U.S. cities.

GOBankingRates determined the household income necessary for achieving the American dream by analyzing the 50 largest U.S. cities based on population and sourcing key factors, such as annual grocery and mortgage expenses.

The annual cost of living was calculated using average mortgage and expenditure costs and the total cost of living was doubled to find the amount of household income necessary for a comfortable lifestyle.

Take a look at the salary needed to achieve the American dream, from highest to lowest annual earnings.

Correction: The original version of this incorrectly calculated cost of living. The ranking has been updated using correct numbers.

Downtown San Jose at rush hour with sunset and moving traffic.

1. San Jose, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $319K
  • Total annual cost of living: $160K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,302
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,228

San Francisco Downtown with the major skyscrapers includes Lumina, 181 Fremont, Salesforce Tower and more.

2. San Francisco

  • Household income for the American dream: $297K
  • Total annual cost of living: $149K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,565
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $8,110
Aerial view of Harbor Drive flanked by highrise hotels and condominiums to the right and the San Diego Convention Center, home to Comic Con, to the left.

3. San Diego

  • Household income for the American dream: $242K
  • Total annual cost of living: $121K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,940
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,660
the skyline of los angeles during sunrise.

4. Los Angeles

  • Household income for the American dream: $234K
  • Total annual cost of living: $117K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,433
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,007
New York, Old buildings in Tribeca district, with distinctive roof cornices and external fire escape.

5. New York City

  • Household income for the American dream: $220K
  • Total annual cost of living: $110K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,565
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,656
Long Beach is a city on the Pacific Coast of the United States, within the Los Angeles metropolitan area of Southern California.

6. Long Beach, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $215K
  • Total annual cost of living: $108K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,233
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,321
Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

7. Seattle

  • Household income for the American dream: $212K
  • Total annual cost of living: $106K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,849
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,433
Oakland, Alameda County, California, USA.

8. Oakland, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $205K
  • Total annual cost of living: $102K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,085
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,761
urban street with elegant old brownstone style townhouses or apartment buildings.

9. Boston

  • Household income for the American dream: $199K
  • Total annual cost of living: $99K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,094
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,685

Young woman in coat sitting looking at view of United States Congress Capitol building, golden orange yellow foliage autumn fall trees on street during sunny day in Washington DC.

10. Washington, D.C.

  • Household income for the American dream: $187K
  • Total annual cost of living: $94K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,339
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,165

Downtown Miami during an amazing sunny day, it is visible the buildings and palms.

11. Miami

  • Household income for the American dream: $177K
  • Total annual cost of living: $88K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,722
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,839
Denver, Colorado, USA downtown cityscape in Civic Center park at dusk.

12. Denver

  • Household income for the American dream: $159K
  • Total annual cost of living: $80K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,233
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,452
St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

13. Portland, Oregon

  • Household income for the American dream: $156K
  • Total annual cost of living: $78K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,396
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,228
Cityscape of downtown Austin from the west in Zilker park 2025 stock photo

14. Austin, Texas

  • Household income for the American dream: $153K
  • Total annual cost of living: $77K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,762
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,156

Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.

15. Sacramento, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $150K
  • Total annual cost of living: $75K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,496
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,864

A front view of the iconic Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign in the Nevada, USA city.

16. Las Vegas

  • Household income for the American dream: $143K
  • Total annual cost of living: $71K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,269
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,656
High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

17. Atlanta

  • Household income for the American dream: $141K
  • Total annual cost of living: $70K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,952
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,577

Mesa is a city in Maricopa County, in the U.

18. Mesa, Arizona

  • Household income for the American dream: $138K
  • Total annual cost of living: $68K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,807
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,617
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

19. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Household income for the American dream: $136K
  • Total annual cost of living: $68K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,242
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,600
Downtown Phoenix Aerial View stock photo

20. Phoenix

  • Household income for the American dream: $136K
  • Total annual cost of living: $68K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,816
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,485
Rooftop views over Colorado Springs.

21. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Household income for the American dream: $134K
  • Total annual cost of living: $67K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,916
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,704
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Skyline Aerial.

22. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Household income for the American dream: $133K
  • Total annual cost of living: $67K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,115
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,600

23. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Household income for the American dream: $133K
  • Total annual cost of living: $66K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,088
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,453
Bakersfield, California, USA - April 17, 2019: Daytime view of theNile Theater and Padre Hotel in the heart of the downtown district.

24. Bakersfield, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $130K
  • Total annual cost of living: $65K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,970
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,323

25. Fresno, California

  • Household income for the American dream: $130K
  • Total annual cost of living: $65K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,989
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,308
Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

26. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Household income for the American dream: $129K
  • Total annual cost of living: $64K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,989
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,368
The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

27. Chicago

  • Household income for the American dream: $121K
  • Total annual cost of living: $61K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,807
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,813
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

28. Dallas

  • Household income for the American dream: $121K
  • Total annual cost of living: $60K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,979
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,873
Arlington, USA - December 19, 2017: The University of Texas at Arlington, Entryway sign.

29. Arlington, Texas

  • Household income for the American dream: $120K
  • Total annual cost of living: $60K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,889
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,858
Active people walking and biking on the Stone Arch Bridge during a nice sunny day with the Downtown Minneapolis skyline in the background.

30. Minneapolis

  • Household income for the American dream: $119K
  • Total annual cost of living: $60K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,170
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,964

Cars wait at stoplight next to Leddy's Boot store at the landmark Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

31. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Household income for the American dream: $118K
  • Total annual cost of living: $59K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,853
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,768
Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

32. Tucson, Arizona

  • Household income for the American dream: $117K
  • Total annual cost of living: $58K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,653
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,983
Jacksonville_iStock-965059464

33. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Household income for the American dream: $115K
  • Total annual cost of living: $58K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,989
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,753
Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

34. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Household income for the American dream: $114K
  • Total annual cost of living: $57K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,699
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,965
The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

35. Houston

  • Household income for the American dream: $113K
  • Total annual cost of living: $57K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,889
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,597
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

36. Philadelphia

  • Household income for the American dream: $113K
  • Total annual cost of living: $57K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,288
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,254

Sunrise over Omaha, NE on a winter morning.

37. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Household income for the American dream: $110K
  • Total annual cost of living: $55K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,753
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,634
The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

38. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Household income for the American dream: $106K
  • Total annual cost of living: $53K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,789
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,464

A beautiful sunset in Columbus, Ohio with the Scioto Greenway and the Rich Street Bridge in the foreground.

39. Columbus, Ohio

  • Household income for the American dream: $105K
  • Total annual cost of living: $53K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,952
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,509

San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

40. San Antonio

  • Household income for the American dream: $105K
  • Total annual cost of living: $53K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,282
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,482

Looking East at downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

41. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Household income for the American dream: $103K
  • Total annual cost of living: $52K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,771
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,388
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

42. Baltimore

  • Household income for the American dream: $101K
  • Total annual cost of living: $50K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,880
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,059
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

43. Indianapolis

  • Household income for the American dream: $100K
  • Total annual cost of living: $50K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,481
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,323

El Paso is a city in and the seat of El Paso County, Texas, United States.

44. El Paso, Texas

  • Household income for the American dream: $99K
  • Total annual cost of living: $50K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,336
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,324
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

45. Milwaukee

  • Household income for the American dream: $99K
  • Total annual cost of living: $49K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,418
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,194
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

46. Oklahoma City

  • Household income for the American dream: $99K
  • Total annual cost of living: $49K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,581
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,171
Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma.

47. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Household income for the American dream: $98K
  • Total annual cost of living: $49K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,599
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,216

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

48. Wichita, Kansas

  • Household income for the American dream: $95K
  • Total annual cost of living: $48K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,608
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,134
Detroit city skyline along the Detroit River at dusk.

49. Detroit

  • Household income for the American dream: $91K
  • Total annual cost of living: $46K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,064
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $421
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

50. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Household income for the American dream: $89K
  • Total annual cost of living: $44K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,454
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $842

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

