Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

For several years, many Americans have said they need to earn six-figure salaries to feel financially stable and successful. This amount of money is quickly becoming a non-negotiable factor for enjoying a good life.

According to new GOBankingRates data, achieving the American dream and enjoying a comfortable lifestyle requires a minimum of earning $89,000 annually across the 50 largest U.S. cities.

GOBankingRates determined the household income necessary for achieving the American dream by analyzing the 50 largest U.S. cities based on population and sourcing key factors, such as annual grocery and mortgage expenses.

The annual cost of living was calculated using average mortgage and expenditure costs and the total cost of living was doubled to find the amount of household income necessary for a comfortable lifestyle.

Take a look at the salary needed to achieve the American dream, from highest to lowest annual earnings.

Correction: The original version of this incorrectly calculated cost of living. The ranking has been updated using correct numbers.

1. San Jose, California

Household income for the American dream: $319K

$319K Total annual cost of living: $160K

$160K Grocery costs per year: $10,302

$10,302 Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,228

2. San Francisco

Household income for the American dream: $297K

$297K Total annual cost of living: $149K

$149K Grocery costs per year: $10,565

$10,565 Average monthly mortgage cost: $8,110

3. San Diego

Household income for the American dream: $242K

$242K Total annual cost of living: $121K

$121K Grocery costs per year: $9,940

$9,940 Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,660

4. Los Angeles

Household income for the American dream: $234K

$234K Total annual cost of living: $117K

$117K Grocery costs per year: $9,433

$9,433 Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,007

5. New York City

Household income for the American dream: $220K

$220K Total annual cost of living: $110K

$110K Grocery costs per year: $10,565

$10,565 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,656

6. Long Beach, California

Household income for the American dream: $215K

$215K Total annual cost of living: $108K

$108K Grocery costs per year: $9,233

$9,233 Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,321

7. Seattle

Household income for the American dream: $212K

$212K Total annual cost of living: $106K

$106K Grocery costs per year: $9,849

$9,849 Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,433

8. Oakland, California

Household income for the American dream: $205K

$205K Total annual cost of living: $102K

$102K Grocery costs per year: $10,085

$10,085 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,761

9. Boston

Household income for the American dream: $199K

$199K Total annual cost of living: $99K

$99K Grocery costs per year: $10,094

$10,094 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,685

10. Washington, D.C.

Household income for the American dream: $187K

$187K Total annual cost of living: $94K

$94K Grocery costs per year: $10,339

$10,339 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,165

11. Miami

Household income for the American dream: $177K

$177K Total annual cost of living: $88K

$88K Grocery costs per year: $9,722

$9,722 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,839

12. Denver

Household income for the American dream: $159K

$159K Total annual cost of living: $80K

$80K Grocery costs per year: $9,233

$9,233 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,452

13. Portland, Oregon

Household income for the American dream: $156K

$156K Total annual cost of living: $78K

$78K Grocery costs per year: $9,396

$9,396 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,228

14. Austin, Texas

Household income for the American dream: $153K

$153K Total annual cost of living: $77K

$77K Grocery costs per year: $8,762

$8,762 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,156

15. Sacramento, California

Household income for the American dream: $150K

$150K Total annual cost of living: $75K

$75K Grocery costs per year: $9,496

$9,496 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,864

16. Las Vegas

Household income for the American dream: $143K

$143K Total annual cost of living: $71K

$71K Grocery costs per year: $9,269

$9,269 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,656

17. Atlanta

Household income for the American dream: $141K

$141K Total annual cost of living: $70K

$70K Grocery costs per year: $8,952

$8,952 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,577

18. Mesa, Arizona

Household income for the American dream: $138K

$138K Total annual cost of living: $68K

$68K Grocery costs per year: $8,807

$8,807 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,617

19. Nashville, Tennessee

Household income for the American dream: $136K

$136K Total annual cost of living: $68K

$68K Grocery costs per year: $9,242

$9,242 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,600

20. Phoenix

Household income for the American dream: $136K

$136K Total annual cost of living: $68K

$68K Grocery costs per year: $8,816

$8,816 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,485

21. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Household income for the American dream: $134K

$134K Total annual cost of living: $67K

$67K Grocery costs per year: $8,916

$8,916 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,704

22. Raleigh, North Carolina

Household income for the American dream: $133K

$133K Total annual cost of living: $67K

$67K Grocery costs per year: $9,115

$9,115 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,600

23. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Household income for the American dream: $133K

$133K Total annual cost of living: $66K

$66K Grocery costs per year: $9,088

$9,088 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,453

24. Bakersfield, California

Household income for the American dream: $130K

$130K Total annual cost of living: $65K

$65K Grocery costs per year: $8,970

$8,970 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,323

25. Fresno, California

Household income for the American dream: $130K

$130K Total annual cost of living: $65K

$65K Grocery costs per year: $8,989

$8,989 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,308

26. Charlotte, North Carolina

Household income for the American dream: $129K

$129K Total annual cost of living: $64K

$64K Grocery costs per year: $8,989

$8,989 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,368

27. Chicago

Household income for the American dream: $121K

$121K Total annual cost of living: $61K

$61K Grocery costs per year: $8,807

$8,807 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,813

28. Dallas

Household income for the American dream: $121K

$121K Total annual cost of living: $60K

$60K Grocery costs per year: $8,979

$8,979 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,873

29. Arlington, Texas

Household income for the American dream: $120K

$120K Total annual cost of living: $60K

$60K Grocery costs per year: $8,889

$8,889 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,858

30. Minneapolis

Household income for the American dream: $119K

$119K Total annual cost of living: $60K

$60K Grocery costs per year: $9,170

$9,170 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,964

31. Fort Worth, Texas

Household income for the American dream: $118K

$118K Total annual cost of living: $59K

$59K Grocery costs per year: $8,853

$8,853 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,768

32. Tucson, Arizona

Household income for the American dream: $117K

$117K Total annual cost of living: $58K

$58K Grocery costs per year: $8,653

$8,653 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,983

33. Jacksonville, Florida

Household income for the American dream: $115K

$115K Total annual cost of living: $58K

$58K Grocery costs per year: $8,989

$8,989 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,753

34. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Household income for the American dream: $114K

$114K Total annual cost of living: $57K

$57K Grocery costs per year: $8,699

$8,699 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,965

35. Houston

Household income for the American dream: $113K

$113K Total annual cost of living: $57K

$57K Grocery costs per year: $8,889

$8,889 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,597

36. Philadelphia

Household income for the American dream: $113K

$113K Total annual cost of living: $57K

$57K Grocery costs per year: $9,288

$9,288 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,254

37. Omaha, Nebraska

Household income for the American dream: $110K

$110K Total annual cost of living: $55K

$55K Grocery costs per year: $8,753

$8,753 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,634

38. Louisville, Kentucky

Household income for the American dream: $106K

$106K Total annual cost of living: $53K

$53K Grocery costs per year: $8,789

$8,789 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,464

39. Columbus, Ohio

Household income for the American dream: $105K

$105K Total annual cost of living: $53K

$53K Grocery costs per year: $8,952

$8,952 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,509

40. San Antonio

Household income for the American dream: $105K

$105K Total annual cost of living: $53K

$53K Grocery costs per year: $8,282

$8,282 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,482

41. Kansas City, Missouri

Household income for the American dream: $103K

$103K Total annual cost of living: $52K

$52K Grocery costs per year: $8,771

$8,771 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,388

42. Baltimore

Household income for the American dream: $101K

$101K Total annual cost of living: $50K

$50K Grocery costs per year: $8,880

$8,880 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,059

43. Indianapolis

Household income for the American dream: $100K

$100K Total annual cost of living: $50K

$50K Grocery costs per year: $8,481

$8,481 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,323

44. El Paso, Texas

Household income for the American dream: $99K

$99K Total annual cost of living: $50K

$50K Grocery costs per year: $8,336

$8,336 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,324

45. Milwaukee

Household income for the American dream: $99K

$99K Total annual cost of living: $49K

$49K Grocery costs per year: $8,418

$8,418 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,194

46. Oklahoma City

Household income for the American dream: $99K

$99K Total annual cost of living: $49K

$49K Grocery costs per year: $8,581

$8,581 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,171

47. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Household income for the American dream: $98K

$98K Total annual cost of living: $49K

$49K Grocery costs per year: $8,599

$8,599 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,216

48. Wichita, Kansas

Household income for the American dream: $95K

$95K Total annual cost of living: $48K

$48K Grocery costs per year: $8,608

$8,608 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,134

49. Detroit

Household income for the American dream: $91K

$91K Total annual cost of living: $46K

$46K Grocery costs per year: $8,064

$8,064 Average monthly mortgage cost: $421

50. Memphis, Tennessee

Household income for the American dream: $89K

$89K Total annual cost of living: $44K

$44K Grocery costs per year: $8,454

$8,454 Average monthly mortgage cost: $842

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.