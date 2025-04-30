Personal Finance

The Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in 19 Southern Cities

April 30, 2025 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

A six-figure income is quickly becoming the standard amount of money to afford a comfortable lifestyle. However, there are several popular Southern cities where one can earn $120,000 or less or even make a five-figure income and still be in good financial shape.

See More: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Explore Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

A recent GOBankingRates study outlined the salary needed to achieve the American dream in the 50 largest U.S. cities. For this gallery, GOBankingRates pulled the 19 cities based in the Southern region of the United States.

Take a look at the salary you would need to earn to achieve the American dream in these Southern cities.

Downtown Miami during an amazing sunny day, it is visible the buildings and palms.

Miami, Florida

  • Household income for the American dream: $177,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $88,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,722
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,839

Check Out: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South

Learn More: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

Austin night skyline.

Austin, Texas

  • Household income for the American dream: $153,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $77,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,762
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,156

Find Out: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class

Atlanta, Georgia, USA - August 25, 2013: Children play at Centennial Olympic Park.

Atlanta, Georgia

  • Household income for the American dream: $141,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $70,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,952
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,577
View of Downtown Nashville during a beautiful early morning.

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Household income for the American dream: $136,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $68,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,242
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,600
Raleigh, North Carolina downtown city skyline at dusk

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Household income for the American dream: $133,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $67,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,115
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,600

Be Aware: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA - Febraury 27, 2013: Norwegian Lady Statue along the boardwalk commemorating the lives lost in the 1891 shipwreck.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Household income for the American dream: $133,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $66,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,088
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,453
A foggy and colorful sunrise in Charlotte, North Carolina during the morning rush hour traffic.

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Household income for the American dream: $129,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $64,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,989
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,368
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

Dallas, Texas

  • Household income for the American dream: $121,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $60,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,979
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,873

View Next: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Arlington, TX, United States - May 17, 2016: Aerial view of AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL Dallas Cowboys football team.

Arlington, Texas

  • Household income for the American dream: $120,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $60,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,889
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,858
Fort Worth downtown skyline from a freeway offramp.

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Household income for the American dream: $118,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $59,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,853
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,768
A gorgeous aerial view of Ponte Vedra Beach in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Household income for the American dream: $115,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $58,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,989
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,753

Trending Now: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

Houston, Texas

  • Household income for the American dream: $113,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $57,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,889
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,597
Louisville, Kentucky, USA - March 27th 2016: Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts building in Louisville Kentucky with rod iron fence which states

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Household income for the American dream: $106,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $53,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,789
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,464
San Antonio, Texas, USA - October 10, 2016: Exterior view of the historic Alamo in San Antonio, Texas with tourists.

San Antonio, Texas

  • Household income for the American dream: $105,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $53,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,282
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,482

Read More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Downtown Baltimore at dusk, Maryland.

Baltimore, Maryland

  • Household income for the American dream: $101,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $50,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,880
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,059
El Paso is a city in and the seat of El Paso County, Texas, United States.

El Paso, Texas

  • Household income for the American dream: $99,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $50,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,336
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,324
Sun rise over Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Household income for the American dream: $99,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $49,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,581
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,171

For You: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Household income for the American dream: $98,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $49,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,599
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,216
Memphis, Tennessee, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Household income for the American dream: $89,000
  • Total annual cost of living: $44,000
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,454
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $842

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Mar. 4, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in 19 Southern Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.