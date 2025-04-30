The Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in 19 Southern Cities

A six-figure income is quickly becoming the standard amount of money to afford a comfortable lifestyle. However, there are several popular Southern cities where one can earn $120,000 or less or even make a five-figure income and still be in good financial shape.

A recent GOBankingRates study outlined the salary needed to achieve the American dream in the 50 largest U.S. cities. For this gallery, GOBankingRates pulled the 19 cities based in the Southern region of the United States.

Take a look at the salary you would need to earn to achieve the American dream in these Southern cities.

Miami, Florida

Household income for the American dream: $177,000

$177,000 Total annual cost of living: $88,000

$88,000 Grocery costs per year: $9,722

$9,722 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,839

Austin, Texas

Household income for the American dream: $153,000

$153,000 Total annual cost of living: $77,000

$77,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,762

$8,762 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,156

Atlanta, Georgia

Household income for the American dream: $141,000

$141,000 Total annual cost of living: $70,000

$70,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,952

$8,952 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,577

Nashville, Tennessee

Household income for the American dream: $136,000

$136,000 Total annual cost of living: $68,000

$68,000 Grocery costs per year: $9,242

$9,242 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,600

Raleigh, North Carolina

Household income for the American dream: $133,000

$133,000 Total annual cost of living: $67,000

$67,000 Grocery costs per year: $9,115

$9,115 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,600

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Household income for the American dream: $133,000

$133,000 Total annual cost of living: $66,000

$66,000 Grocery costs per year: $9,088

$9,088 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,453

Charlotte, North Carolina

Household income for the American dream: $129,000

$129,000 Total annual cost of living: $64,000

$64,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,989

$8,989 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,368

Dallas, Texas

Household income for the American dream: $121,000

$121,000 Total annual cost of living: $60,000

$60,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,979

$8,979 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,873

Arlington, Texas

Household income for the American dream: $120,000

$120,000 Total annual cost of living: $60,000

$60,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,889

$8,889 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,858

Fort Worth, Texas

Household income for the American dream: $118,000

$118,000 Total annual cost of living: $59,000

$59,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,853

$8,853 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,768

Jacksonville, Florida

Household income for the American dream: $115,000

$115,000 Total annual cost of living: $58,000

$58,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,989

$8,989 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,753

Houston, Texas

Household income for the American dream: $113,000

$113,000 Total annual cost of living: $57,000

$57,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,889

$8,889 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,597

Louisville, Kentucky

Household income for the American dream: $106,000

$106,000 Total annual cost of living: $53,000

$53,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,789

$8,789 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,464

San Antonio, Texas

Household income for the American dream: $105,000

$105,000 Total annual cost of living: $53,000

$53,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,282

$8,282 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,482

Baltimore, Maryland

Household income for the American dream: $101,000

$101,000 Total annual cost of living: $50,000

$50,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,880

$8,880 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,059

El Paso, Texas

Household income for the American dream: $99,000

$99,000 Total annual cost of living: $50,000

$50,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,336

$8,336 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,324

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Household income for the American dream: $99,000

$99,000 Total annual cost of living: $49,000

$49,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,581

$8,581 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,171

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Household income for the American dream: $98,000

$98,000 Total annual cost of living: $49,000

$49,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,599

$8,599 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,216

Memphis, Tennessee

Household income for the American dream: $89,000

$89,000 Total annual cost of living: $44,000

$44,000 Grocery costs per year: $8,454

$8,454 Average monthly mortgage cost: $842

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Mar. 4, 2025.

