The Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in 19 Southern Cities

A six-figure income is quickly becoming the standard amount of money to afford a comfortable lifestyle. However, there are several popular Southern cities where one can earn $120,000 or less or even make a five-figure income and still be in good financial shape.
A recent GOBankingRates study outlined the salary needed to achieve the American dream in the 50 largest U.S. cities. For this gallery, GOBankingRates pulled the 19 cities based in the Southern region of the United States.
Take a look at the salary you would need to earn to achieve the American dream in these Southern cities.
Miami, Florida
- Household income for the American dream: $177,000
- Total annual cost of living: $88,000
- Grocery costs per year: $9,722
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,839
Austin, Texas
- Household income for the American dream: $153,000
- Total annual cost of living: $77,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,762
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,156
Atlanta, Georgia
- Household income for the American dream: $141,000
- Total annual cost of living: $70,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,952
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,577
Nashville, Tennessee
- Household income for the American dream: $136,000
- Total annual cost of living: $68,000
- Grocery costs per year: $9,242
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,600
Raleigh, North Carolina
- Household income for the American dream: $133,000
- Total annual cost of living: $67,000
- Grocery costs per year: $9,115
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,600
Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Household income for the American dream: $133,000
- Total annual cost of living: $66,000
- Grocery costs per year: $9,088
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,453
Charlotte, North Carolina
- Household income for the American dream: $129,000
- Total annual cost of living: $64,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,989
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,368
Dallas, Texas
- Household income for the American dream: $121,000
- Total annual cost of living: $60,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,979
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,873
Arlington, Texas
- Household income for the American dream: $120,000
- Total annual cost of living: $60,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,889
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,858
Fort Worth, Texas
- Household income for the American dream: $118,000
- Total annual cost of living: $59,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,853
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,768
Jacksonville, Florida
- Household income for the American dream: $115,000
- Total annual cost of living: $58,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,989
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,753
Houston, Texas
- Household income for the American dream: $113,000
- Total annual cost of living: $57,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,889
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,597
Louisville, Kentucky
- Household income for the American dream: $106,000
- Total annual cost of living: $53,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,789
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,464
San Antonio, Texas
- Household income for the American dream: $105,000
- Total annual cost of living: $53,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,282
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,482
Baltimore, Maryland
- Household income for the American dream: $101,000
- Total annual cost of living: $50,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,880
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,059
El Paso, Texas
- Household income for the American dream: $99,000
- Total annual cost of living: $50,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,336
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,324
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Household income for the American dream: $99,000
- Total annual cost of living: $49,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,581
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,171
Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Household income for the American dream: $98,000
- Total annual cost of living: $49,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,599
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,216
Memphis, Tennessee
- Household income for the American dream: $89,000
- Total annual cost of living: $44,000
- Grocery costs per year: $8,454
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $842
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Average expenditure costs were from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Home value and mortgage data came from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states 50% of household income goes to needs, 30% goes to discretionary spending and 20% is used for savings, the cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Mar. 4, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in 19 Southern Cities
