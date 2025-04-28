Personal Finance

Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in 11 East Coast Cities

April 28, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Life on the East Coast generally requires earning a substantial amount of money for a comfortable lifestyle. At a minimum, you would need to make at least $101,000 in Baltimore. Meanwhile, those residing comfortably in New York City must earn $220,000 annually.

Learn More: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Try This: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

GOBankingRates uncovered the salary needed to achieve the American dream in the 50 largest U.S. cities by doubling the cost of living and pulled each East Coast city to rank.

View of the historic buildings along 6th Avenue towards downtown Manhattan in New York City NYC.

New York City

  • Household income for the American dream: $220K
  • Total annual cost of living: $110K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,565
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,656

See More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

South Boston also known as southie is a densely populated neighborhood of Boston known for narrow three deckers, rowhouses and strong Irish Catholic traditions.

Boston

  • Household income for the American dream: $199K
  • Total annual cost of living: $99K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,094
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,685

That’s Interesting: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class

Houses and in the neighbourhood of Capitol Hill in Washington DC USA.

Washington, D.C.

  • Household income for the American dream: $187K
  • Total annual cost of living: $94K
  • Grocery costs per year: $10,339
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,165
Aerial panorama of Miami, Florida at dusk.

Miami

  • Household income for the American dream: $177K
  • Total annual cost of living: $88K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,722
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,839
High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Atlanta

  • Household income for the American dream: $141K
  • Total annual cost of living: $70K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,952
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,577

Be Aware: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Skyline Aerial.

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Household income for the American dream: $133K
  • Total annual cost of living: $67K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,115
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,600
Nice Apartments in Virginia Beach near town center.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Household income for the American dream: $133K
  • Total annual cost of living: $66K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,088
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,453
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Household income for the American dream: $129K
  • Total annual cost of living: $64K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,989
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,368

Explore More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

The view at dusk of Little Marsh Hill houses, the suburb of Jacksonville city (Florida).

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Household income for the American dream: $115K
  • Total annual cost of living: $58K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,989
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,753
Swann Memorial Fountain With City Hall In The Background Philadelphia.

Philadelphia

  • Household income for the American dream: $113K
  • Total annual cost of living: $57K
  • Grocery costs per year: $9,288
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,254
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Baltimore

  • Household income for the American dream: $101K
  • Total annual cost of living: $50K
  • Grocery costs per year: $8,880
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,059

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, along with the population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the cost-of-living indexes average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for a consumer unit of a married couple with children, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and included as supplemental information. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living was calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that the needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, 30% for discretionary spending and 20% for savings, the total cost of living was doubled to find the household income needed to be comfortable and live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in 11 East Coast Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.