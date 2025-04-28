Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in 11 East Coast Cities

Life on the East Coast generally requires earning a substantial amount of money for a comfortable lifestyle. At a minimum, you would need to make at least $101,000 in Baltimore. Meanwhile, those residing comfortably in New York City must earn $220,000 annually.

GOBankingRates uncovered the salary needed to achieve the American dream in the 50 largest U.S. cities by doubling the cost of living and pulled each East Coast city to rank.

New York City

Household income for the American dream: $220K

$220K Total annual cost of living: $110K

$110K Grocery costs per year: $10,565

$10,565 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,656

Boston

Household income for the American dream: $199K

$199K Total annual cost of living: $99K

$99K Grocery costs per year: $10,094

$10,094 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,685

Washington, D.C.

Household income for the American dream: $187K

$187K Total annual cost of living: $94K

$94K Grocery costs per year: $10,339

$10,339 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,165

Miami

Household income for the American dream: $177K

$177K Total annual cost of living: $88K

$88K Grocery costs per year: $9,722

$9,722 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,839

Atlanta

Household income for the American dream: $141K

$141K Total annual cost of living: $70K

$70K Grocery costs per year: $8,952

$8,952 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,577

Raleigh, North Carolina

Household income for the American dream: $133K

$133K Total annual cost of living: $67K

$67K Grocery costs per year: $9,115

$9,115 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,600

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Household income for the American dream: $133K

$133K Total annual cost of living: $66K

$66K Grocery costs per year: $9,088

$9,088 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,453

Charlotte, North Carolina

Household income for the American dream: $129K

$129K Total annual cost of living: $64K

$64K Grocery costs per year: $8,989

$8,989 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,368

Jacksonville, Florida

Household income for the American dream: $115K

$115K Total annual cost of living: $58K

$58K Grocery costs per year: $8,989

$8,989 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,753

Philadelphia

Household income for the American dream: $113K

$113K Total annual cost of living: $57K

$57K Grocery costs per year: $9,288

$9,288 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,254

Baltimore

Household income for the American dream: $101K

$101K Total annual cost of living: $50K

$50K Grocery costs per year: $8,880

$8,880 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,059

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population, along with the population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the cost-of-living indexes average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for a consumer unit of a married couple with children, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and included as supplemental information. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living was calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that the needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, 30% for discretionary spending and 20% for savings, the total cost of living was doubled to find the household income needed to be comfortable and live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4, 2025.

