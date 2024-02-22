Salarius Pharmaceuticals Implements Cost-savings Measures

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) said its Board is implementing a series of additional cost-savings measures to extend expected cash runway into the first half of 2025. David Arthur, President and CEO, has ended his full-time employment and transitioned to a part-time consultant role, effective February 20, 2024. The company noted that he will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer.

William McVicar, Chair of the Board, said: "By further reducing expenses, we are able to support the ongoing clinical development of seclidemstat into the first half of 2025. We look forward to reviewing the updated clinical data from both trials later this year and to sharing those data with prospective strategic partners and other interested parties."

