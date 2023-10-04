Salarius Pharmaceuticals (FRA:FP1) Price Target Increased by 13.31% to 3.04

The average one-year price target for Salarius Pharmaceuticals (FRA:FP1) has been revised to 3.04 / share. This is an increase of 13.31% from the prior estimate of 2.69 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.89 to a high of 3.26 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 76.43% from the latest reported closing price of 12.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FP1 is 0.00%, an increase of 24.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.41% to 195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 122K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 42K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.