Salarius Pharmaceuticals (FRA:FP1) Price Target Decreased by 7.80% to 55.93

The average one-year price target for Salarius Pharmaceuticals (FRA:FP1) has been revised to 55.93 / share. This is an decrease of 7.80% from the prior estimate of 60.66 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.57 to a high of 102.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 333.23% from the latest reported closing price of 12.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 72.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FP1 is 0.00%, an increase of 125.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.95% to 235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 122K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 71.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FP1 by 99.81% over the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 62K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Medical Portfolio holds 60K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FP1 by 98.29% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 42K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing a decrease of 401.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FP1 by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

