Salarius Pharmaceuticals (FRA:FP1) Price Target Decreased by 26.42% to 39.09

The average one-year price target for Salarius Pharmaceuticals (FRA:FP1) has been revised to 39.09 / share. This is an decrease of 26.42% from the prior estimate of 53.13 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.61 to a high of 107.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 202.79% from the latest reported closing price of 12.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FP1 is 0.00%, a decrease of 100.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.26% to 175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 122K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 42K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

