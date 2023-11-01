News & Insights

SAL Saudi Logistics Services shares jump 30% in Riyadh market debut

November 01, 2023 — 03:35 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Cargo business SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co's shares jumped 30% on their Riyadh market debut on Wednesday after raising $678 million from its initial public offering, in the kingdom's second biggest deal this year.

The shares rose as much as 137.80 riyals ($36.73) in early trade on the Saudi Exchange, against an IPO price at the top of the indicative range at 106 riyals a share.

Oil and gas driller ADES Holding Co 2382.SE in September raised $1.2 billion from its initial public offering in the biggest deal this year.

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

