SAKURA Internet Sees Robust Growth in 2024 Financials

October 28, 2024 — 02:23 am EDT

SAKURA Internet Inc. (JP:3778) has released an update.

SAKURA Internet Inc. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a 28.3% rise in net sales and a remarkable profit growth of over 400% compared to the same period last year. The positive results were further bolstered by the successful consolidation of a new subsidiary, Tellus Inc. Investors might find interest in the company’s strong financial health and promising outlook for the full fiscal year.

