Saks Fifth Avenue Taps Salesforce AI And Data Technology To Enhance Customer Experience

(RTTNews) - AI CRM Salesforce (CRM) announced Tuesday an expanded collaboration with premier luxury fashion destination Saks Fifth Avenue to transform its luxury shopping experience using the Salesforce Platform, including Customer 360 apps and, soon, Data Cloud and Agentforce.

In partnership with Salesforce, Saks is accelerating its efforts to match the high-quality in-store shopping experience with the one customers have online.

Saks will now be able to deliver even more personalized service with a deeper understanding of customer preferences and a seamless customer journey by using Salesforce AI and data technology. It will foster greater customer loyalty, and push the boundaries of traditional retail experiences.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Saks is integrating technologies across the Customer 360, including Commerce Cloud, Slack AI, and soon, with Agentforce and Data Cloud, to create highly personalized, AI-powered shopping experiences that improve customers' experiences and drive customer loyalty.

