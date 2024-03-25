Saks Fifth Avenue squares off with workers, Justice Dept in US appeal

By Mike Scarcella

March 25 (Reuters) - Saks Fifth Avenue sparred with employees and the U.S. Justice Department in New York courtroom on Monday, urging an appeals panel to uphold dismissal of a lawsuit that accused the retailer of conspiring to inhibit worker mobility and suppress compensation.

A three-judge panel of the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals questioned the lawyers on all sides about the standard it should apply to weigh the Saks employees' claims and whether they were filed too late.

The workers alleged in their 2020 lawsuit that Saks and other high-end retailers including Prada and Gucci violated antitrust law by agreeing not to hire from one another.

A Brooklyn federal judge dismissed the case last year, finding that the claims were either brought too late or not backed by enough factual allegations.

The Biden Justice Department joined the 2nd Circuit appeal as a friend-of-the-court on the employees' behalf. The Justice Department in recent years has sought to crack down on employment practices that it calls anticompetitive, including "no-poach" agreements.

Saks attorney Mark Perry of Weil, Gotshal & Manges on Monday denied that the company engaged in anticompetitive conduct and urged the panel to reject what he described as a government effort to make it easier to bring some labor cases under federal antitrust law.

“These cases have never been adjudged antitrust violations,” Perry argued.

The Justice Department declined to comment on Monday.

Saks said in a statement it was “confident that the ruling will be affirmed on appeal” and that there was no antitrust violation.

“The reality is that hundreds of other luxury brands, department stores, and ecommerce sites can and do hire away Saks Fifth Avenue employees in this highly competitive industry,” the statement said.

Prada and Gucci have also denied any wrongdoing.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Daniel Walker of Berger Montague argued on Monday that all of the plaintiffs’ claims were brought on time.

Walker said the workers alleged an “ongoing conspiracy between Saks and the brand defendants not to compete for Saks luxury retail employees.”

The case is Giordano et al v Saks & Company et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-600.

For plaintiffs: Daniel Walker of Berger Montague

For defendants: Mark Perry of Weil, Gotshal & Manges

For amicus United States: Matthew Waring of the Justice Department

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

