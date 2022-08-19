Sakhalin-2's new operating company pledges to maintain production, exports

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Sakhalinskaya Energiya LLC, the new Russian entity replacing the operating company of the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas project, has started business activity and is continuing production and export operations, it said in a statement on Friday.

Moscow moved to restrict foreign shareholders from dealing in their Russian investments in retaliation to western sanctions imposed after troops were sent into Ukraine in late February.

Sakhalinskaya Energiya was registered on Aug. 5 to replace Sakhalin Energy as Sakhalin-2 operator.

A Russian government decree gave foreign investors in the project - Shell SHEL.L and Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co 8031.T and Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T - until early September to claim their stakes in the new entity.

"Sakhalinskaya Energiya carries out production and economic activities in full," Andrey Oleynikov, the company's executive director, said in the statement.

"Our key principles - safety, staff healthcare as well as ensuring continuous and reliable production along with fulfilment of all existing obligations - remain our absolute priority."

The statement said oil and gas output was being maintained on a stable level and hydrocarbon shipments were being "carried out to buyers without interruptions and according to schedule approved for 2022."

The Russian government will sell foreign shareholders' stakes if they fail to claim them by early September. Russian state gas company Gazprom GAZP.MM will continue to hold a little over of a 50% stake in the new company.

On Wednesday, Japanese gas and electric utilities with long-term contracts to buy LNG from the Sakhalin-2 project received a new contract offer with unchanged prices and volumes.

(Reporting by Reuters)

