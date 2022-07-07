Sakhalin 1 oil output has plummeted to 10,000 bpd - TASS cites Russian official

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Oil output at Russia's Sakhalin 1 project, which ExxonMobil XOM.N left in March over Ukraine, has plummeted to just 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 220,000 bpd, TASS news agency quoted a Russian official as saying in Thursday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said the production has declined due to "restrictions". The West has introduced sweeping sanctions against Russia following the start of what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

