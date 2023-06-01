Sakata Seed (TYO:1377) Price Target Decreased by 12.00% to 5,049.00

The average one-year price target for Sakata Seed (TYO:1377) has been revised to 5,049.00 / share. This is an decrease of 12.00% from the prior estimate of 5,737.50 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,999.50 to a high of 5,197.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.47% from the latest reported closing price of 3,870.00 / share.

Sakata Seed Maintains 1.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sakata Seed. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1377 is 0.17%, a decrease of 17.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.41% to 1,931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 415K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1377 by 18.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 241K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1377 by 15.71% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 187K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 126K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1377 by 19.48% over the last quarter.

CIOAX - Calvert International Opportunities Fund holds 125K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

