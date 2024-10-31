Sakai Moving Service Ups Dividend Policy and Forecast

Sakai Moving Service Co., Ltd. (JP:9039) has released an update.

Sakai Moving Service Co., Ltd. has announced a change in their dividend policy, aiming for a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 35% or more. As a result, the company has revised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, to 59 yen per share, leading to an annual dividend of 74 yen per share. These changes reflect Sakai’s commitment to delivering stable dividends and enhancing shareholder returns.

