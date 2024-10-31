News & Insights

Stocks

Sakai Moving Service Ups Dividend Policy and Forecast

October 31, 2024 — 01:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sakai Moving Service Co., Ltd. (JP:9039) has released an update.

Sakai Moving Service Co., Ltd. has announced a change in their dividend policy, aiming for a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 35% or more. As a result, the company has revised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, to 59 yen per share, leading to an annual dividend of 74 yen per share. These changes reflect Sakai’s commitment to delivering stable dividends and enhancing shareholder returns.

For further insights into JP:9039 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.