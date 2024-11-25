Sakai Moving Service Reports Mixed Financial Results

Sakai Moving Service Co., Ltd. (JP:9039) has released an update.

Sakai Moving Service Co., Ltd. reported a 3.7% increase in net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2024, while operating and ordinary profits declined by 6.8% and 6.3% respectively. The company completed a 2-for-1 stock split and adjusted dividend forecasts accordingly. Despite these challenges, Sakai aims for modest growth in the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

